Miles Teller Reportedly Got COVID After REFUSING Vaccine -- Endangering Others & Causing Major Hollywood Shutdown!

Is Miles Teller an anti-vaxxer? Did he tank a multi-million dollar project because of his negligence?!

These are the questions a shocking new report from DailyMail.com is raising.

For those who don’t keep up with all the Hollywood inside baseball news, Paramount+ is making a limited series about the making of The Godfather, a tale full of some of the most colorful characters in 1970s cinema, including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Evans, Francis Ford Coppola, and Frank Sinatra. The show is called The Offer, as in the offer that couldn’t be refused — but the universe is clearly trying its best to turn this thing down!

First, the original lead, who was all set to play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, was — in a twist no one possibly could have seen coming — accused of cannibalism, sexual sadism, and eventually rape. Yes, we’re talking about Armie Hammer.

Then they had to scramble for a replacement and ended up with Miles Teller, but turns out they may have jumped out of the fire and into the pan-demic.

At the tail end of July, Paramount announced the show was shut down due to a positive coronavirus test among Zone A members of production — in other words the cast and those who work directly with them. A rep said in a statement to Deadline at the time:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

Well, now an insider is claiming they know exactly who is responsible.

This “senior industry source” claims the person not only tested positive, they also broke protocol and brought the infection into the production — and that was none other than the show’s new lead. They spilled:

“Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test. Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

Whoa. That is some accusation! Filming has since resumed, but a shutdown of about a month? Even two weeks?? That can cost tens, even hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention potentially ruining schedules for other projects.

The big question is, WHY THE EFF WOULDN’T MILES TELLER BE VACCINATED?? He’s interacting with other actors and members of production up close, without a mask when he’s acting in scenes. Why would someone be so careless? This is still a pandemic! Could he really be one of those anti-vaccine weirdos who think they’re suddenly bigger experts than epidemiologists because of idiotic theories being passed around on Facebook? And if this is true, how is he getting away with refusing to test? Isn’t there a mandate? That’s how these protocols work, how movies and TV continue to get made.

Teller’s publicist, Lauren Hozempa, responded to the story, telling the outlet simply:

“Your facts are incorrect.”

Not exactly a full denial, is it? The original version of their story mistakenly said production shut down in August rather than July. Could that have been the “fact” that was incorrect? Hmm…

The responses to the story have NOT been merciful to Miles:

turns out Miles Teller wasnt really acting when he played a complete dickhead in literally every movie he’s ever been in https://t.co/sQ42LOPIry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 3, 2021

Okay Hollywood the Miles Teller experiment is over, y’all can stop hiring him now — Hannah ???? (@rejectedhannah) September 3, 2021

Mandates need to be happening for every production. People's health is on the line in addition to a lot of money. And let's be real: Miles Teller is very replaceable. You could swap him out for Dave Franco and it would arguably be an upgrade. https://t.co/7zNg0w00Jm — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) September 3, 2021

Miles Teller once "do you know who I am"-ed a bartender friend of mine, so this adds up. https://t.co/qriCLyuHjY — Nate O’Mahoney (@NateOmahoney) September 3, 2021

Live feed of the producers who replaced Armie Hammer with Miles Teller pic.twitter.com/hXTGxsh1ZG — California: Vote "No" AND Paffrath just in case (@tonygoldmark) September 3, 2021

What do YOU think? Is Miles Teller the kind of selfish that could potentially infect someone with a virus and hurt his own TV show??

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Paramount Pictures/YouTube.]