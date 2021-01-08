Miley Cyrus Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Mary Jane: 'She Was A Dog With Wings'

Miley Cyrus has said goodbye to a dear friend.

The superstar took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to mourn the death of her beloved dog Mary Jane, a pitbull mix she sadly had to put to sleep due to a cancer battle.

In her emotional post, the songbird revealed that the rescue pup, who has been by her side for nearly a decade, was first diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. Miley explained she was “advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit,” and that’s just what she did.

The Plastic Hearts hitmaker mused:

“In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given. She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way.”

The Disney alum noted that she had put her “best friend” to sleep so the pooch wouldn’t feel any more pain, sharing:

“I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can’t define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love.”

Awww. Sounds like they truly were soulmates! (Eat your heart out, all of Miley’s exes.)

As fans know, the 28-year-old adopted MJ in 2012 with her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and the pup has helped the pop star get through some tough times. When Miley’s other dog Floyd passed away in 2014, the Black Mirror actress said she was comforted by Mary Jane, writing:

“She has come to my rescue every time my heart has been broken. Put me back together again. Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely.”

A rescue dog in every sense of the term.

Mary Jane was regularly featured in Miley’s social media posts, and was even by the singer’s side in a 2016 segment on The Voice, during which the Tennessee native explained her strong connection to animals. She said:

“I see them as very psychic creatures. I feel like they see the rest of the world that we don’t.”

Our hearts go out to Miley during this difficult time. RIP, Mary Jane.

