OMG! Miley Cyrus’ Stalker Showed Up At Her HOUSE After Being Released From Prison?!

Miley Cyrus has been having some major issues with a stalker!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 30-year-old singer went to court this week to file a temporary restraining order against a 52-year-old man named Alexander Kardalian, who allegedly has been obsessed with and stalking her for a while. Miley claimed he has sent her letters since 2018, often asking for money and making sexually explicit comments about her. WTF?!

Alexander’s “obsessive behavior” worsened back in the summer of 2022 when he allegedly showed up at her home in Los Angeles twice. He was removed from the property both times. Months later that same year, he was arrested and put behind bars at the San Quentin State Prison in California.

While in prison, Miley says Alexander still sent a letter to her saying he planned on coming to her house when he got out. And he stayed true to his word! Once he was released from jail in August of 2023, The Climb songstress alleged that Alexander showed up at the front gate of her home again!

OMG!!!

Thankfully, her security team stopped him before he managed to get inside the residence, and they called the police. Law enforcement told Alexander to leave the area and warned him that if he returned to the home again, he would be arrested. However, the guy has not stopped his antics!

Following the terrifying incident, Miley found out Alexander was using her home address for his health insurance. What?! She also said in the court docs he wrote another letter telling her he “doesn’t give a f**k if he lives” if she doesn’t write back to him soon.

Understandably, the Hannah Montana alum is concerned about her safety and the safety of those close to her, including her mom, Tish Cyrus, and boyfriend, Maxx Morando. She feels Alexander is suffering from “severe mental health challenges.” Miley further believes he has a “dangerous fixation and/or obsession” with her, so that is the reason she pleaded for court-ordered protection.

As a result of the filing, the judge granted the temporary restraining order against Alexander, which means he can no longer contact and harass her or attend any of her concerts and events. Phew! He will also need to remain 100 yards away from Miley, her house, her car, or any venues she’s performing at.

What a scary situation…

