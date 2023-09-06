Drew Barrymore’s Stalker Wanted On Arrest Warrant After He Ditched GPS Monitor Fitting!

A warrant for arrest has been issued for Drew Barrymore‘s alleged stalker, Chad Michael Busto!

The man was supposed to show up for a meeting to get his GPS monitor fitted, but he was a no-show, according to Southampton Town Justice Court Clerk Heather Drapal via TMZ on Tuesday. Now, a judge has issued a bench warrant for him in connection to his arrest for showing up uninvited at the talk show host’s Hamptons home. He is currently facing a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the fourth degree. So scary…

As we covered, two days after rushing the stage while Drew was interviewing Reneé Rapp at 92NY in late August — during which he demanded to speak with the actress, insisting she knew who he was — Chad was arrested after going door-to-door looking for the E.T. alum’s home in the aforementioned affluent neighborhood.

He eventually did find the million-dollar property and managed to walk up some steps before cops arrived and handcuffed him. Thankfully, the Charlie’s Angels alum wasn’t home at the time. But it’s still super scary. And to have his whereabouts unknown by law enforcement now when they are supposed to have made contact with him about the GPS monitor is legitimately terrifying.

Chad has also been reported to have an alleged obsession with other female celebs, too, such as Amber Heard.

We hope authorities can find him before he goes after Drew or someone else again. So unsettling…

[Image via Southampton Town Police & Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]