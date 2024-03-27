Christine Quinn Details Alleged 'Rampage' By Estranged Ex -- Peeing On The Floor, Throwing Dog Poop, & MORE

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yikes. Christine Quinn is sharing her side of the story, and it is brutal.

As Perezcious readers know, the Selling Sunset star’s husband Christian Dumontet was arrested last week after an alleged domestic dispute at the couple’s LA home. Initial reports claimed Christian threw a bag with a glass bottle at his wife, which hit their 2-year-old son, Christian, injuring him. The father was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The real estate agent then got an emergency protective order against her spouse, which he promptly ignored after getting released on bond the next day. He was arrested for a second time just over 24 hours later before filing for his own restraining order, claiming his wife submitted a false police report to gain an advantage in possible future divorce and child custody proceedings. Well, Christine is now clapping back.

According to her own restraining order filing obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the Netflix star alleged that the businessman suffers from mental health issues, including bipolar, mania, and schizophrenia, which contributed to the alleged abuse.

On March 18 (one day before the initial arrest), Christine expressed “dissatisfaction” with their marriage, which was influenced by her spouse’s alleged “lack of financial contribution” and “lack of effort” to be a “true partner.” She claims this set him off, as he started yelling and throwing floral arrangements at her. She noted:

“He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of [the] boxes he threw. […] He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash.”

WTF?!?

The TV personality also alleged that Christian “pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor,” claiming the “rampage went on for some time.” She continued:

“After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse.”

Despite the concerning situation, she did not call 911 out of fear he “could then seriously injure or kill [her] before the police were able to get through the gate.” She does have the alleged altercation on video, though, because she took her phone out during the outburst to record, which caused her husband to leave the room. After that, she holed up in the bedroom with her child:

“I then locked him out, and our son and I spent the night in the master bedroom. […] I could hear him continuing to shout and yell, and could hear him smashing and breaking things through the house.”

She was “terrified” for her and her son’s safety and made plans to leave the home the next day. On March 19 — the day of the arrest — she snuck the nanny in and started cleaning the house like she “normally” does. That’s when she and the businessman began arguing about the mess he made the night before, and all this was happening while her son was sitting on the floor next to her as she dealt with the laundry. Christine alleged:

“While I was working, I heard, and felt the rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son. The next instant I heard what sounded like glass breaking.”

She claims she “saw broken glass in our son’s hair and on the floor,” adding:

“After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety.”

As the toddler started to cry, she told the nanny to call the police before going “back upstairs to the master bedroom and confront[ing]” her partner. She urged:

“I asked him why he would do something like that, why he would throw something at me and our son, and told him that no one can help him if he doesn’t talk to someone to get help for his anger and mental health issues.”

As mentioned, Christian was arrested at around 2 p.m. local time. In his restraining order, he told a VERY different story about what happened. He claimed he went to confront Christine after her dogs had peed on his stuff only to find a bigger mess she refused to clean up. He also denied throwing any glass and noted that alongside problems with the house, which they often argued about, he was upset by the amount of time the nanny takes care of their child.

Despite his best efforts to snag a restraining order, the judge has seemingly sided with the reality star. Earlier on Wednesday, a judge temporarily denied his request for a restraining order, saying in legal papers obtained by Page Six:

“The facts given in the request … do not show reasonable proof of a past act or acts of abuse.”

A hearing was set for April 17 to discuss the matter further. So far, Christine has yet to get an answer on her request, but she is seeking a domestic violence restraining order and wants to reside in the marital home with her son, saying she has “nowhere else to go.” Oof. We hope she and her son stay safe!

