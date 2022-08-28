Kris Jenner Responds To Report Claiming Scott Disick Has Been ‘Excommunicated’ From Kardashian-Jenner Family!

Kris Jenner is setting the record straight!

In case you missed it, a report dropped on Friday from Page Six claiming that Scott Disick has been on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner family ever since his ex Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker. A source told the outlet at the time:

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

Ouch!

Despite being “distanced” from the famous clan, another insider also noted that the Talentless founder is still filming with the family for their reality series The Kardashians. Nevertheless, it must be a tough being pushed aside since the KarJenners are pretty much the only close loved ones Scott has left – but he truly has no one to blame but himself! Does anyone else remember his DM scandal with Kourt’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima last year?! It isn’t exactly surprising if he has been iced out…

But it looks like Kris wasn’t having it and stepped in to shut down this rumor! When Paper Magazine shared a post on the report to their Instagram on Saturday, the 66-year-old momager went straight to the comments section to make it clear that Scott will “never” be kicked out of the fam. She wrote:

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

There you have it, folks! You can ch-ch-check out her clap back (below):

Although Kris says Scott hasn’t been “excommunicated” from the group, that does not mean their dynamic with the 39-year-old hasn’t changed! Scott has admitted to the matriarch to feeling “left out” after Kourt moved on with the Blink-182 drummer. He told the reality star when he wasn’t invited to her birthday party in season one of The Kardashians:

“For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t. I love you, but how did you think I would feel?”

Yeesh! While things have clearly changed, it seems like Kris wants to remind everyone (and possibly Scott) that he will not be going anywhere anytime soon — no matter what happens. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]