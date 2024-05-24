Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Secretly Got Married!!!

Apparently, congratulations are in order for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi!

People confirmed on Friday that the 20-year-old actress and the 22-year-old model secretly tied the knot last weekend! Amazing news! According to The US Sun, their parents and other close family members were in attendance for their “low-key” wedding. Yes, even Jake’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi, was there!

And that isn’t the end of the celebration! The now-married couple plans to have another ceremony later this year. A source told the outlet:

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend. They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

As you know, their love story began when they connected through Instagram. Millie told Wired they “were friends for a bit” before they started dating in 2021. Jake then popped the question in 2023. And the rest was history! Now they are married!

Reactions to the wedding news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]