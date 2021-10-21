Plane Crash Miracle! All Passengers Walk Away From Fiery Wreckage!

Some good news for a change! REALLY good news… Like, shockingly good…

A plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday, and as you can see in the shot (above), it was a complete wreck. However, miraculously, every single one of the 21 souls on board made it out — and not just survived but walked away! Only one person reportedly suffered any injuries, and they were minor!

The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 — which can hold 130 passengers — had just 18 on Tuesday’s 10 a.m. flight to Boston. They were en route to see the Houston Astros take on the Red Sox in Game 4 of American League Championship Series. One of the passengers was apparently the plane’s owner, one was a 10-year-old child. Not much else is known about the manifest or the crash. An investigation is underway.

Emergency Service District Director Tim Gibson told local outlet KPRC2 of the fantastic news:

“Anytime you have plane that doesn’t make a landing on the runway like its supposed to, we’re always expecting the worst and hoping for the best and today, we absolutely, positively got the best outcome we could hope for.”

No kidding! See more on the crash (below)!

