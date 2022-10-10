Missing 14-Year-Old Girl's Parents Fear She's Been Trafficked After Being Sent Disturbing Photo

A Colorado family is begging the public for help after their 14-year-old daughter has been missing for 10 days — with only a really scary update to go on.

Chloe Campbell was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on September 30. Her family have not heard from her since then — but oddly, as the Boulder Police Department explained in their press release over the weekend, investigators “have received some information from friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe”:

“Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a ‘family’ in Arizona and does not want to return home, but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true.”

Yeah. People are hearing that the teen is safe… but no one knows with whom? Who is this family in Arizona??

Chloe’s father David Campbell told CBS News Colorado:

“We want to make clear that we do not have any family in Arizona so this is very suspicious to us.”

He revealed the family had indeed received a photo of her as proof she was doing fine — but it actually made them worry more. He said of the photo:

“She looked injured and unwell.”

Wow. That’s unnerving…

David also pointed out this isn’t proof his daughter is fine. It isn’t even necessarily from her! He explained:

“The communications that we’ve received through third parties that purport to be from Chloe originate in a Snapchat handle that we’re not familiar with. It could be anybody.”

The update was certainly not enough for police to close the case. In their press release they note investigators on the case are “growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety.”

Concerns are heightened due to the last time Chloe was reportedly seen before cutting off contact with her parents. Just after the game, there were sightings of her walking on the Boulder Creek Trail, possibly intoxicated. Her distraught father said:

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard.”

Yeesh. That’s terrifying. And yes, the 14-year-old’s distraught father is all too worried about the possibility she’s become the victim of sex traffickers. He told CBS:

“I am not an expert in trafficking but what I do know that the tactics of traffickers is to prey on young girls that are at high risk, and Chloe has been struggling since the pandemic. She has many risk factors that these types of predators prey on.”

They didn’t elaborate on what that might mean, but all of us who have had problems throughout the pandemic can probably relate. Chloe’s mother Jessica Knape says their daughter is usually “full of life” and has “a really good sense of humor.” Here’s hoping that no matter what the situation, Chloe is found happy and healthy.

Jessica had one plea directly to her daughter, in case she is away from home of her own free will, asking:

“Chloe, honey… we love you so much. You are not in trouble. If you can come home please do and if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

See more (below):

Chloe is 14 years old. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 5′ 6″. She was last seen in Boulder on September 30 wearing a black hoodie, a purple top, and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information should call Boulder dispatch at 303-441-3333. Anonymous tips can be made at 1-800-THE-LOST and referencing case No. 146-2673.

[Image via Denver7/YouTube.]