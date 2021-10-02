Lawyer Says Brian Laundrie’s Family Believes He Is Still In Florida

If that’s what they say, then maybe look outside Florida!

It has been over two weeks since Brian Laundrie told his parents he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve and vanished without a trace despite law enforcement and even Dog The Bounty Hunter heavily searching the dangerous terrain.

As police continue to come up short, questions are now popping up on spectators’ minds as to where the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito possibly escaped to, and if he is even still alive? And while some are assuming the latter at this point, others are still holding onto hope that he’ll eventually be found. In a statement to People on Friday, attorney Steven Bertolino shared that the Laundrie family have a feeling that Brian is still somewhere in Florida before adding:

“They are concerned but hopeful that he is found alive.”

Related: Met Police Recommend Women Resist Arrest If They Feel In Danger After Sarah Everard Murder

As you most likely know, there’s been speculation on how much the family actually knows about their son’s whereabouts after he conveniently went missing amid Gabby’s investigation. Adding to suspicion, his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, didn’t even report Brian missing until three days after he left their home on September 14. Since then, they’ve remained hush-hush on the subject.

However, their lawyer previously denied that the two had any involvement in his mysterious disappearance, saying:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”

While there’s speculation that the parents used their camping trip as an excuse to drop him off somewhere in the wilderness, Bertolino claims the theory is just a bunch of malarkey:

“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

We don’t know about that….

The fam hasn’t exactly been honest about some details since investigators started looking into Gabby’s disappearance and later death. Most recently, Cassie Laundrie was caught in a lie after Bertolino confessed that she saw Brian twice after his return to Florida sans Gabby — once on September 1 and again on September 6 for the camping trip — despite telling Good Morning America that she hadn’t spoken to him. Very sus!

Here’s hoping law enforcement find Brian soon, or he comes out of hiding if he’s still alive. It’s about time we have some answers and possibly justice in Gabby’s case.

[Image via Brian Laundrie/Instagram]