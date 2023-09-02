Mommy Influencer Ruby Franke Chillingly Spoke About Having A ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Days Before Child Abuse Arrest

This is chilling…

Just days before she was arrested for child abuse, influencer Ruby Franke told fans she had a “dirty little secret” that she was “getting away with.” In a since-deleted video posted on August 28 on her now-defunct Youtube channel ConneXions, she and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt talked about the idea of victimhood, linking it to dishonesty. They threw out some hypothetical scenarios during their discussion, with Ruby putting herself in the shoes of someone who is keeping a big secret.

While the two women claimed they were talking hypothetically, these statements are now raising eyebrows and being looked at differently in light of their arrests. Ruby eerily said in the clip, per Insider:

“Victim is a place where I live, a place where I have pity for myself because I don’t want to be responsible for me. I want to control everything around me so I can be comfortable but I refuse to take responsibility for me. I could be dishonest, and I think I’m getting away with it because nobody knows. It might be five years, ten years, I might even take it to the grave with me. My dirty little secret. So it appears I don’t have any outcomes and I get away with it.”

Jodi then chimed in to say that being dishonest always has consequences:

“Even though you may not sense them, even though you may not overtly experience them in the tangible world, you are having spiritual outcomes. Just like you’re having an outcome of taking a step off of a tall building.”

It definitely has consequences, and they are facing them right now. The video was uploaded two days before Ruby and Jodi were taken into custody on two counts of aggravated child abuse. An emaciated and malnourished child escaped Jodi’s house in Utah and ran to a neighbor’s home, begging for food and water. The person noticed the minor had duct tape on their arms and legs and called the cops. When police arrived at the scene, they rushed the kid to the hospital since he had “open wounds” and his condition was “so severe.”

They later discovered another child in similar conditions at Jodi’s home. Four other children inside the residence were taken by the Department of Child and Family Services. Meanwhile, Ruby is currently being held without bail at Washington County Jail. It is believed she knew about the alleged abuse as she filmed at the house days beforehand.

