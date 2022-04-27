Mother's Disturbing Statements During Traffic Stop Lead To Reveal Of 3-Year-Old Daughter's Killing: 'It Was A Prophecy From God'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Oregon mother allegedly admitted to killing her 3-year-old daughter over the weekend — days after she was arrested after making disconcerting statements during a traffic stop.

According to police in Albany, Oregon, Rebekah Gasperino (above) was pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. on April 23 while alone in her vehicle. A statement from police explained:

“During the course of the traffic stop, information was developed that Rebekah Gasperino may be a danger to herself or others, and officers needed to check the wellbeing of Gasperino’s 3-year-old child immediately.”

Sources told KATU that police were concerned about the child’s safety after having a conversation with Gasperino. Officers rushed to the 32-year-old’s Albany residence and conducted a search of the home — where they found the dead body of the child, Sofia. Investigators say there were no other children in the home at the time.

Rebekah was arrested that day. She’s being held without bail, charged with first-degree murder. During her arraignment Monday, prosecutors claimed she had already confessed to the killing.

Gasperino and Sofia’s father were reportedly in the middle of a separation and fighting for custody of Sophia. According to court docs in the case, the mother had filed a restraining order against her husband, Scott, late last month. In those docs, Gasperino said she worried Scott would physically hurt their daughter, stating:

“Scott says he has a split personality named Bain and he is afraid of what it would do if it came out… I had visions of Scott abusing Sophia, but it was a prophecy from God of the future. I am a Christian.”

In the restraining order filing, Rebekah alleged that Scott moved out of their home and had taken Sophia with him. She went on to claim that Scott promised to pay household bills for three months, and asked the court to order him to give her emergency money.

In November 2020 court filings, Scott said he believed the marriage could be repaired with help, but he also reported his wife’s alleged mental health problems. He wrote:

“My wife has been observed to be unfit to be alone with our daughter by her family and by others at Mercy House Shelter. She had been hearing voices, and obeyed said voices to make dangerous choices.”