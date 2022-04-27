Corey Gamble Testifies He Heard Blac Chyna Threaten To Kill Rob Kardashian

Corey Gamble took the stand on Tuesday in Blac Chyna‘s civil trial against the KarJenner family, and recounted his memory of alleged events on that fateful night in December 2016 that changed everything.

Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend was called to testify about Chyna’s alleged knock-down, drag-out fight with now-ex partner Rob Kardashian, and in his time under oath, Corey recounted what he says happened between the two.

It all started when the 41-year-old was apparently awoken late at night by an incoming call from Rob to Kris. When the momager put the call on speaker phone, Corey and Kris could apparently hear Chyna screaming in the background.

Corey testified that he heard Chyna say:

“F**k you, I’m a kill you fat mother f**ker.”

Immediately sensing a “volatile situation,” per TMZ, Corey testified that he jumped out of bed and rushed over to where the two parents-to-be were staying nearby at Kylie Jenner‘s house. Kris wanted to go, too, Corey claimed on the stand — but he told her to stay at home, because the situation was dangerous and uncertain.

When he got to Kylie’s house, Corey claimed, he again heard the 33-year-old yelling that she “would kill” Rob. As Corey entered the home, he testified that he saw Chyna a few feet away from Rob, holding a large rod of some kind. She dropped the rod, and allegedly picked up a phone charging cord, Corey claims, which she used to whip Rob on the shoulder.

According to Page Six, Corey testified that he told Rob to “get the hell out of here” in order to protect himself, and added:

“She started whipping it at him. She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

While Rob was leaving the home in his car, Corey claims Chyna struck rob again, then threw a patio chair at the Arthur George founder. It hit the front of the car, at which point Chyna allegedly tried to grab a patio table and throw that, as well.

Corey explained in court:

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head. She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Gamble claims he was able to stop her from doing so, however, and Rob was able to leave the house at that point.

Once Rob was safe and leaving in the car, Corey turned his attention to Chyna. When he asked her what was going on, Dream Kardashian‘s momma said this, according to his testimony:

“I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him. She didn’t like him. She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f**ker if he wasn’t a part of this family?'”



Gamble further claimed that Kylie’s house was “a mess” following the alleged incident, with Christmas decorations “littered on the floor, along with a broken gingerbread house,” per TMZ. Jeez!

It’s already been quite an eventful week in court for this case. Both Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé testified on Tuesday, as well. And the trial continues on Wednesday…

