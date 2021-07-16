Movie Producer Busted By Feds For Allegedly Running 'Far-Reaching' Prostitution Ring -- WHOA!

A notable film producer has been arrested by federal agents who have since charged him with running a high-level prostitution outfit.

Dillon Jordan was arrested in San Bernardino County, California on Thursday. Federal agents allege he has been running what is being called “an extensive and far-reaching” prostitution ring. He was formally charged later that day with enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and money laundering.

According to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York and reported on by Deadline, Jordan ran the illegal sex ring with the help an unidentified British madam.

Law enforcement officials contend the 49-year-old producer’s illegal activities allegedly took place between 2010 and 2017. They also claim he used his movie production company and a California-based event-planning firm to launder the money gained from the prostitution activities.

Jordan is a backer of some notable films in his above-board career, after founding his production company PaperChase Films in 2013, although the company’s website was taken off line at some point on Friday morning.

His work includes 2018’s The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, which won a directing award that year at the Sundance Film Festival. According to his production company’s IMDb page, Jordan has also backed some other well-received films, including 2019’s The Kid starring Ethan Hawke, Skin featuring Jamie Bell, and Heavy featuring Sophie Turner.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss released a statement to the media on Thursday about Jordan’s arrest and alleged illicit activities, saying (below):

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women. Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”

Now Jordan is expected to appear before a federal judge on Friday in an LA courtroom representing the Central District of California. Per Deadline, his defense team has not issued any public comment about the arrest or allegations thus far. He was initially indicted by the feds back in 2019.

We’ll have to see how this legal battle develops over time.

