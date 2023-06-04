Natalie Portman All Smiles At Soccer Game In Paris Amid Husband Benjamin Millepied’s Cheating Allegations!

Natalie Portman isn’t letting her husband Benjamin Millepied’s alleged infidelity get in her way of having a good time in Paris!

On Saturday evening, the 41-year-old actress attended a soccer game between Paris Saint Germain and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium. And according to photos obtained by Page Six, Natalie surprisingly seemed in good spirits as she smiled, laughed, and cheered in the stands! She also stepped out in style for the match, rocking a plaid blazer over a white button-down shirt and paired with a pair of blue jeans and dark shades. You can ch-ch-check out the stunning pictures (below):

Natalie Portman all smiles during solo outing amid Benjamin Millepied's alleged affair https://t.co/ktV5V66ysa pic.twitter.com/FY3cyuCc6u — Page Six (@PageSix) June 4, 2023

Innerestingly enough, Natalie appeared to be flying solo for this outing. Her hubby was noticeably nowhere to be seen in the stands at any point during the match. And that’s potentially because the 45-year-old ballet dancer’s alleged affair was exposed earlier this week! ICYMI, reports came out that Benjamin cheated on Natalie with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. The Black Swan star allegedly learned about his affair in early March, and a source claimed to People that his illicit relationship with Camille “was short-lived and it is over.” And since learning about his alleged affair, the pair have been working to save their marriage. An insider told the outlet:

“He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Despite trying to “work things out,” Voici magazine released pictures of Benjamin and Camille meeting up at his office on May 24. So much for their affair being “over.” And mind you, he was spotted out with Natalie several times after the hangout with his mistress – including at a Beyoncé concert on May 26. Days later, they were caught packing on the PDA while dining at the restaurant Georges in Paris with friends. See snapshots obtained by Page Six on Saturday (below):

Natalie Portman, husband Benjamin Millepied seen kissing days before cheating scandal surfaced https://t.co/etvSw1WWA1 pic.twitter.com/HFo9vrD8X9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2023

The fact that he seemingly continued his relationship with Camille after Natalie found out and has acted all lovey-dovey with the Thor star is a big ick! But Natalie doesn’t seem to be letting the situation bother her right now, at least not while she’s in public! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

