Natalie Portman Believes Benjamin Millepied 'Regrets' Cheating -- But She 'Couldn't Forgive Him'

What will Natalie Portman choose?

The Black Swan star has been put in an extremely unfair position after Benjamin Millepied, her husband of 11 years, was photographed out with a 25-year-old in France a couple months ago. Not only that, Voici claimed Natalie found out about the affair before the pics came out, all the way back in March!

We heard early on that Natalie was, to our surprise, sticking by her hubby’s side, and apparently that was true. Or at least, that was the plan.

More recently the Closer actress has been seen out without her ring — and then a source told Us Weekly on Monday they had “been trying” to save the marriage but were currently separated. Things were further complicated when another insider told DailyMail.com that Natalie still didn’t know for sure whether she could leave Ben for good. After all, they’ve shared so much — including two children, 12-year-old Aleph and 6-year-old Amalia. That source claimed they were taking it “day by day” as they navigated the difficult new position:

“She wants to stay with him, and he really wants to be with her. They both know that breaking up and staying together forever are still on the table and only time will tell what direction they will actually take.”

Of course, it’s really Natalie that has the decision to make. She’s the one who was (allegedly) cheated on.

Related: Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer Spotted WITH WIFE HE CHEATED ON At Taylor Swift Concert

Now another source close to the V For Vendetta star is offering the most insight yet into where her head — and heart — are at following Benjamin’s betrayal. They say Natalie really does believe he has sincere remorse:

“She has no doubt he regrets what he did.”

Y’all see that but coming, right? Yep, she believes him, but that might not be enough. They say “things just haven’t been the same” since she found out what he did. It sounds like she can’t get past it — understandable, really. The insider notes:

“It was a really humiliating scenario for Natalie.”

For real. Not just on the deepest, most intimate level — but of course on the world’s stage, too, since she’s an international movie star.

Another source confirmed the couple had “tried to work things out” — but there are some things there’s no coming back from. They explained:

“The damage was done. She couldn’t forgive him and is taking a break for now.”

Yeah, it makes sense. As for whether they’ll get back together? The first source doesn’t seem to think so. They claim “the spark has been missing for a really long time” between the two anyway. So what are they even saving, right?

They say Natalie is “focusing on the kids, her work and taking care of herself” at the moment. And thankfully she still thinks Benjamin “is a great dad” so if they end up splitting for good at least they’ll have a solid co-parenting relationship.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Could you forgive your partner for cheating after all that time together??

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Camille Etienne/Instagram.]