Tortured Natalie Portman 'Still Doesn't Know' If She'll Leave Benjamin Millepied For Good Amid Cheating Scandal

Not so fast! Natalie Portman may actually be sticking around with husband Benjamin Millepied after all…

On Monday, we heard the Jackie star and her wayward husband were “on the outs.” This of course followed weeks after a story came out that he’d had an affair with a much younger woman earlier this year. A source told Us Weekly:

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

That scoop paired with Natalie’s recent wedding ring-less outing made it seem like she had finally decided to call it quits on their 11-year marriage. But now it sounds like the rough patch may not be a permanent end!

A source close to the mother of two told DailyMail.com Tuesday morning the star still “doesn’t know” whether or not she’s going to stay with the father of her children, despite his alleged affair making her feel “powerless.”

“[Natalie] hates that [Benjamin’s] infidelity has made her feel powerless. She doesn’t know if she can regain her power by staying with him or leaving him. It is really a struggle to have to continue to deal with it.”

Oof. So unfair to her.

As you may recall, French outlet Voici reported back in June that Benjamin was spotted out and about with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

Immediately following, Page Six reported that the Black Swan actress had not left her alleged cheater husband, as the two were “trying to work things out.” The outlet reported:

“Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Us Weekly also dished at the time:

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

However, she was apparently “humiliated” by the whole situation, but was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” to avoid having her children “grow up in a broken home.” That rebuilding was clearly harder than Natalie thought, considering she’s now in a place where she can’t even wear his ring.

Natalie and Benjamin share 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia. With so much history, we can understand how difficult it must be for the 42-year-old to really put herself first… Two kids, over a decade of marriage, their entire LIVES undoubtedly entangled. That love doesn’t just go away — and that’s apparently exactly what’s making the decision-making process so tough. The DM insider elaborated:

“They are really taking it day by day because deep down they are really in love, and they are trying to figure out what has caused the distance between them. She wants to stay with him, and he really wants to be with her. They both know that breaking up and staying together forever are still on the table and only time will tell what direction they will actually take.”

Poor Natalie. We really hope she finds it in herself to prioritize her own happiness and well-being — whatever that may end up meaning for her.

We support Natalie in whatever she feels best for herself and her family. We’re sending her lots of strength!

