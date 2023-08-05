Natalie Portman Ditched Her Wedding Ring On 11th Anniversary! Does This Mean She’s NOT Staying With Her Alleged Cheating Hubby?

Is Natalie Portman done with her alleged cheating husband, Benjamin Millepied? It’s a strong possibility because she was missing a very important accessory on that finger this week!

While in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, the 42-year-old actress attended the Angel City Equity Summit to support the soccer team she co-founded, Angel City FC. Natalie posed for a picture during the event – noticeably not wearing her wedding ring. And she continued to walk around the city ring-less that day. Oof. Ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

Related: Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Fueling Those Dating Rumors With New Music Video!

Natalie not only stepped out for the day with her band missing from her left hand but she wasn’t seen with her husband. Why is this a big deal? One could argue celebrities don’t travel with their significant other or wear their wedding band all the time. But what makes this sighting significant is that she was ring-less and husband-less on the 11th anniversary of their marriage! That’s not a good sign…

This comes after news broke in June that Benjamin allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. The Black Swan star reportedly learned about the alleged extramarital relationship in early March. According to People, a source shared at the time that this affair “was short-lived and it is over,” and the couple were working to save their marriage:

“He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

These two certainly seemed like they were going to stay together. However, something may have thrown a wrench into those plans! Voici magazine also released pictures of Benjamin and Camille meeting at his office on May 24 – days before the affair news dropped. Around the time these photos were taken, the 46-year-old choreographer and Natalie were seen acting all lovey-dovey in public at a Beyoncé concert and then at the restaurant in Paris. Ugh. Hanging out with both your wife and alleged mistress in the same week is so messed up…

Although Benjamin was supposedly trying to “keep their family together,” there’s a chance his efforts were in vain – based on these photos of Natalie! But considering he allegedly was still seeing his cheating partner, did he seriously expect her to stay?

At this time, no official announcements or divorce filings have been made. But we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any new developments in their relationship drama after this sighting! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Camille Etienne/Instagram]