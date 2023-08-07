Natalie Portman IS Leaving Benjamin Millepied Following Alleged Affair With 25-Year-Old!

After months of trials and tribulations following THOSE cheating allegations, it sounds like Natalie Portman is indeed finally leaving her husband, Benjamin Millepied.

As Perezcious readers know, the Black Swan star and her husband’s relationship has been challenged over the past year… the two separated briefly in 2022 but were ultimately able to put their differences aside to try and mend things. However, as French outlet Voici reported in June, Benjamin was spotted out and about in the company of an alleged love interest… Except it wasn’t his Oscar-winning wife! It was a 25-year-old model and climate activist named Camille Étienne! (This is her btw!)

Despite apparently learning about the shocking betrayal back in March, Portman did NOT leave her alleged cheater husband! Instead she decided to try and stick things out. A source told Page Six at the time:

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

She’s definitely more forgiving than we would be!

A second source at the time told Us Weekly the couple were trying to make things work for their two children, 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia:

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

The source added she was “humiliated” by the news. However, she was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” to avoid having her children “grow up in a broken home.”

However, some betrayals just cut too deep, and it seems the estranged pair are now “on the outs.” On Friday, we reported Natalie was in Sydney, Australia in attendance of the Angel City Equity Summit for Angel City FC soccer team, which she co-founded. During the event, she posed for a pic with her left hand on full display, and there was one glaringly obvious void: her wedding ring!

And on Monday, an insider shared with Us Weekly that after 11 years of marriage, Natalie and Benjamin are now separated:

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

We can’t say we’re too surprised to hear this news… An affair is an affair, no matter how “brief” or “stupid” it may have been. We admire the Star Wars alum for trying to put her children first, but we’re sure it will be healthy for them to grow up in two happy homes rather than one that looks like the third act of Closer all the time.

Poor Natalie. We feel so awful that she’s had to go through such a devastating betrayal. But good for her for putting herself first! She deserves happiness!

[Images via MEGA/WENN/Camille Étienne/Instagram]