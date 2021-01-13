How Ryan Dorsey & Glee Stars Honored Naya Rivera On Her Birthday

On Tuesday, Ryan Dorsey and Glee alums honored Naya Rivera on what would have been her 34th birthday.

Her ex-husband, who was married to the singer from 2014 to 2018, took to Instagram to reflect:

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha…Rest easy old lady.”

Heather Morris, who has been vocal about her mourning since her friend on and off screen passed, uploaded a black and white photo of the two who played girlfriend’s on the show, writing:

“Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

Chris Colfer also took part in the bittersweet celebration of Naya, sharing a snapshot of her in Santana’s classic Cheerios uniform (below).

Kevin McHale threw back to a past birthday party for the iconic lady, joking:

“No one else could get us to be this messy in public.”

Harry Shum Jr. honored his co-star with a stunning photo from Glee’s season 3 finale, noting the actresses love of the craft, adding:

“What I imagine you doing up there right now. Shinin’ brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you.”

These heartfelt wishes come just six months from when the Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up author’s body was found at Lake Piru in California following a week-long search after her son Josey Dorsey, 4, was found alone and unharmed in the duo’s rented boat. At the time he told officials, his mother had “disappear under the surface of the water” as she called for help. During the search, many Glee cast members flooded the scene to help look for their beloved friend, but ultimately the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced Naya’s death as “a tragic accident.”

Ryan has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, CA, United Water Conservation District, and the county’s Parks and Recreation management on behalf of his son, alleging his ex-wife’s death could have been prevented. The suit claims the rental boat was not up-to-date with safety standards and that no signs warned swimmers of potentially dangerous waters.

Naya’s portrayal of Santana Lopez on the hit musical dramedy left a significant impact on fans around the world and her presence will always be missed. Our hearts go out to all those grieving her loss, especially her family.

