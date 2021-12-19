NeNe Leakes Says She Received Late Husband Gregg’s Blessing To Date Again

NeNe Leakes has a new man in her life three months after the death of her husband Gregg – and it is apparently with his blessing.

In case you missed it, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made her relationship with Nyonisela Sioh Instagram official while the pair celebrated her birthday together earlier this week. NeNe shared several on the ‘gram from the surprise bash, organized by her son Brentt, which showed her new beau in multiple snapshots. You can ch-ch-check the pictures (below):

Although it is unclear how long the couple has been together, TMZ previously reported that they were first introduced by Peter Thomas, the former husband of the Glee star’s ex RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey.

In an interview with The Shade Room on Saturday, NeNe opened up about her love life some more. She shared that before Gregg died from colon cancer, he actually encouraged her to move on. The reality star explained:

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

That’s very sweet…

