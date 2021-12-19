Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy A Movie Date In Staten Island!

Pim has reunited for another date night!

As you know, Saturday Night Live operated with a limited cast following an outbreak of COVID amongst the staff members. Musical guest Charli XCX also dropped out at the last minute, and there was no live audience. So with the unexpected downtime, it seems Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to take the opportunity for a movie date on Staten Island last night.

According to E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the comedian, Scott Disick, and other friends were photographed at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas at around 6 p.m. The lovebirds were dressed casually, with Kim sporting a black outfit and Pete wearing a light green floral fleece jacket and a black backpack. It is unclear what movie they saw, but E! claimed they watched House of Gucci while People said they viewed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Both seem like fine options for an evening rendezvous!

An eyewitness stated that the pair stocked up on some snacks before going into the theater and later came out separately, with Pete heading outside for a smoke while Kim used the restroom. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures from the evening HERE.

The night didn’t end there, though! After the movie, the two apparently headed over to Angelina’s Ristorante on Staten Island. The owner of the establishment shared a snapshot with Kim and Pete on Instagram, writing:

“Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina’s last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime. @kimkardashian @letthelordbewithyou.”

Cute!

Glad to see that Kim and Pete are still going strong after all the drama with Kanye West! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]