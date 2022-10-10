RHOA's NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke!

Oh no!

NeNe Leakes‘ son Brentt Leakes is lucky to be alive today! According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke with TMZ on Monday, the 23-year-old was in Atlanta earlier this month when he suffered a heart attack and a stroke! OMG!

Luckily, he was quickly transported to a local hospital where he received medical attention. He was reportedly hospitalized for several days but is now out and rehabbing. Those close to him are hopeful he will make a full recovery. Whoa. We’re so glad he’s okay!

NeNe took to her Instagram Story on Monday morning as news broke to address the reports. As is understandable, the mother was distraught her son’s medical history had been disclosed by a source, saying:

“I’ve gotten tons of text messages, tons of emails. Everybody’s asking and concerned about Brentt, and we thank you guys so much. This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourself when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

With that said, she detailed exactly what happened to her son, saying:

“Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. The first thing a lot of doctors think of when someone of that age comes in with that kind of condition is maybe they have done drugs or maybe they have some serious infection, maybe HIV, or some sort of infection is what I’m being told by the doctors.”

The 54-year-old insisted “Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs.” To be sure, doctors made sure to test him for everything, including HIV. Nothing came back positive. Another theory was maybe he caught COVID and he didn’t know it; apparently, doctors have noticed something similar with people who had the Delta variant. Doctors also think maybe Brentt was “born with some sort of disease” which may have led to this. There are far more questions than answers at this point, she explained:

“They have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him. We are still trying to figure out [what happened]. If we knew the cause, obviously, they could treat the cause. It was very scary. I don’t even want to go into details about what happened and how I found out, what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with, you know, speaking.”

NeNe asked fans to keep them in their prayers as The Linnethia Lounge owner continues to recuperate. She left things on a positive note by sharing “he has shown some improvement,” adding:

“Brentt FaceTimed me this morning. He’s in good spirits. We’re just shocked.”

We simply cannot imagine how terrifying and emotional this health scare must have been for this family! Especially considering the Real Housewives of Atlanta star lost her husband Gregg Leakes to cancer last year. Addressing this in her post, NeNe noted Brentt was “really stressed out” about the loss in September, which marked the one year anniversary of his father’s death. So sad!! Doctors do no think this affected his physical health nor do they believe his weight did either.

We are sending well wishes to Brentt as he recovers and lots of love to this whole family, including NeNe’s older son Bryson, 32. What a difficult time for them!

