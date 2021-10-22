Netflix's Most Action-Packed Month EVER! Everything Coming & Going In November!

Missed having a summer blockbuster season this year? Netflix has you covered with all the action you can handle in 30 days!
For their new slate of programming in November, the streaming giant is locking and loading with original films Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot, The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Halle Berry‘s directorial debut, the knuckle-buster Bruised.
All that and the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, too!
Related: The Inspirational Story Of How Squid Game Took 12 Years To Get Made
Of course, if action isn’t your thing, there’s prestige dramas like Passing and rom coms like Love Hard. Oh, and for reality TV fans, there’s the one-two punch of returning hits Selling Sunset and Tiger King. There’s even a musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s tick, tick… BOOM! starring Andrew Garfield! Truly something for everyone!
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available November 1
The Claus Family — Netflix Film
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Available November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Available November 3
The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film
Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary
Available November 4
Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary
Available November 5
A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary
Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series
The Club — Netflix Series
Glória — Netflix Series
Love Hard — Netflix Film
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series
We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film
Yara — Netflix Film
Zero to Hero — Netflix Film
Available November 6
Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Available November 7
Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film
Available November 9
Swap Shop — Netflix Series
Your Life Is a Joke — Netflix Comedy
Available November 10
Animal — Netflix Documentary
Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Passing — Netflix Film
Available November 11
Love Never Lies — Netflix Series
Red Notice — Netflix Film
Available November 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Available November 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Available November 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Available November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family
Available November 17
Christmas Flow — Netflix Series
Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series
Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary
Available November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy
Dogs in Space — Netflix Family
Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film
Available November 19
Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series
Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series
Dhamaka — Netflix Film
Extinct — Netflix Family
Hellbound — Netflix Series
Love Me Instead — Netflix Film
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Procession — Netflix Documentary
tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film
Available November 20
New World — Netflix Series
Available November 22
Outlaws — Netflix Film
Vita & Virginia
Available November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family
Available November 24
A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
Bruised — Netflix Film
Robin Robin — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
True Story — Netflix Series
Available November 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Super Crooks — Netflix Series
Available November 26
A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary
Green Snake — Netflix Film
Light the Night — Netflix Series
School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film
Available November 28
Elves — Netflix Series
Available November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary
Available November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — Netflix Film
The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film
TBA
Decoupled — Netflix Film
Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film
And here’s what’s leaving!
Leaving November 1
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Leaving November 4
Bucket List
The Lovers
Leaving November 5
The Late Bloomer
Leaving November 7
Sleepless
Leaving November 10
A Single Man
Leaving November 11
Fruitvale Station
Leaving November 14
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving November 15
Safe House
Leaving November 17
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Leaving November 19
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving November 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Leaving November 26
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Leaving November 29
Man Down: Seasons 1-4