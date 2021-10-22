Netflix's Most Action-Packed Month EVER! Everything Coming & Going In November!

Missed having a summer blockbuster season this year? Netflix has you covered with all the action you can handle in 30 days!

For their new slate of programming in November, the streaming giant is locking and loading with original films Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot, The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Halle Berry‘s directorial debut, the knuckle-buster Bruised.

All that and the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, too!

Related: The Inspirational Story Of How Squid Game Took 12 Years To Get Made

Of course, if action isn’t your thing, there’s prestige dramas like Passing and rom coms like Love Hard. Oh, and for reality TV fans, there’s the one-two punch of returning hits Selling Sunset and Tiger King. There’s even a musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s tick, tick… BOOM! starring Andrew Garfield! Truly something for everyone!

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available November 1 The Claus Family — Netflix Film 21 Jump Street 60 Days In: Season 6 A River Runs Through It Addams Family Values American Gangster An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 The Big Wedding Bram Stoker’s Dracula Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas First Knight Forged in Fire: Season 7 Gather The General’s Daughter It Follows Johnny Mnemonic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Last Action Hero Moneyball Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher My Dad’s Christmas Date The Nightingale (2018) Total Recall (2012) Snakes on a Plane Stripes Tagged Te Ata Texas Rangers Available November 2 Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family Available November 3 The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary Available November 4 Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary Available November 5 A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series The Club — Netflix Series Glória — Netflix Series Love Hard — Netflix Film Meenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film Yara — Netflix Film Zero to Hero — Netflix Film Available November 6 Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly) Available November 7 Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film Available November 9 Swap Shop — Netflix Series Your Life Is a Joke — Netflix Comedy Available November 10 Animal — Netflix Documentary Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series Passing — Netflix Film Available November 11 Love Never Lies — Netflix Series Red Notice — Netflix Film Available November 12 Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes) Available November 14 Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Available November 15 America’s Next Top Model: Season 21 America’s Next Top Model: Season 22 Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series Snowbound for Christmas Survivor: Season 16 Survivor: Season 37 Available November 16 Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family Available November 17 Christmas Flow — Netflix Series Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes) Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary Available November 18 Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy Dogs in Space — Netflix Family Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film Available November 19 Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series Dhamaka — Netflix Film Extinct — Netflix Family Hellbound — Netflix Series Love Me Instead — Netflix Film The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary Procession — Netflix Documentary tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film Available November 20 New World — Netflix Series Available November 22 Outlaws — Netflix Film Vita & Virginia Available November 23 Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family Available November 24 A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film Bruised — Netflix Film Robin Robin — Netflix Family Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series True Story — Netflix Series Available November 25 F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series Super Crooks — Netflix Series Available November 26 A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary Green Snake — Netflix Film Light the Night — Netflix Series School of Chocolate — Netflix Series Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film Available November 28 Elves — Netflix Series Available November 29 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary Available November 30 Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family Coming Home in the Dark More the Merrier — Netflix Film The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film TBA Decoupled — Netflix Film Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving November 1 My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You! Leaving November 4 Bucket List The Lovers Leaving November 5 The Late Bloomer Leaving November 7 Sleepless Leaving November 10 A Single Man Leaving November 11 Fruitvale Station Leaving November 14 America’s Next Top Model: Season 19 America’s Next Top Model: Season 20 K-on! the movie K-On!: Seasons 1-2 Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan Leaving November 15 Safe House Leaving November 17 Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List Leaving November 19 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Leaving November 21 Beverly Hills Ninja Machete Kills Leaving November 26 Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 Leaving November 29 Man Down: Seasons 1-4

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]