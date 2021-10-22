Netflix's Most Action-Packed Month EVER! Everything Coming & Going In November!

Got A Tip?

Missed having a summer blockbuster season this year? Netflix has you covered with all the action you can handle in 30 days!

For their new slate of programming in November, the streaming giant is locking and loading with original films Red Notice, starring Ryan ReynoldsThe Rock, and Gal Gadot, The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Halle Berry‘s directorial debut, the knuckle-buster Bruised.

All that and the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, too!

Of course, if action isn’t your thing, there’s prestige dramas like Passing and rom coms like Love Hard. Oh, and for reality TV fans, there’s the one-two punch of returning hits Selling Sunset and Tiger King. There’s even a musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s tick, tick… BOOM! starring Andrew Garfield! Truly something for everyone!

Available November 1

The Claus Family — Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Available November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Available November 3

The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film

Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary

Available November 4

Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary

Available November 5

A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary

Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Club — Netflix Series

Glória — Netflix Series

Love Hard — Netflix Film

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series

We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film

Yara — Netflix Film

Zero to Hero — Netflix Film

Available November 6

Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Available November 7

Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film

Available November 9

Swap Shop — Netflix Series

Your Life Is a Joke — Netflix Comedy

Available November 10

Animal — Netflix Documentary

Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Passing — Netflix Film

Available November 11

Love Never Lies — Netflix Series

Red Notice — Netflix Film

Available November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Available November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Available November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Available November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family

Available November 17

Christmas Flow — Netflix Series

Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series

Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary

Available November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy

Dogs in Space — Netflix Family

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film

Available November 19

Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series

Dhamaka — Netflix Film

Extinct — Netflix Family

Hellbound — Netflix Series

Love Me Instead — Netflix Film

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Procession — Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

Available November 20

New World — Netflix Series

Available November 22

Outlaws — Netflix Film

Vita & Virginia

Available November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

Available November 24

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

Available November 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series

Available November 26

A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary

Green Snake — Netflix Film

Light the Night — Netflix Series

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film

Available November 28

Elves — Netflix Series

Available November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

Available November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — Netflix Film

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film

TBA

Decoupled — Netflix Film

Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving November 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving November 4

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving November 5

The Late Bloomer

Leaving November 7

Sleepless

Leaving November 10

A Single Man

Leaving November 11

Fruitvale Station

Leaving November 14

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving November 15

Safe House

Leaving November 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving November 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving November 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving November 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving November 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

