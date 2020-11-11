Mike Tyson Used A Fake Penis To Pass Drug Tests!

Mike Tyson is a pro… at cheating the drug test system!

On the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast, the boxing legend got candid about how he used to compete in sports while famously living quite a debaucherous lifestyle. It took a rather mighty effort as it turns out, as Tyson revealed he went so far as to use a device called a Whizzinator to pass his drug tests.

That’s right, y’all: Iron Mike used a fake penis!

Related: Woman Allegedly Killed Grandfather With Xanax & Ambien — In Bid To Inherit Lake House!

As Tyson explained, the Whizzinator is a prosthetic peen with a bag to store someone else’s urine. It’s been used by drug-using dupers for years who want to pass in-person tests. Plus, it comes in three different shades for authenticity! No, we’re not joking!

Tyson is apparently just one of many satisfied customers who got plenty of use out of his d**k device. He gushed during a chat with Jeff Novitzky, UFC‘s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance who oversees the sport’s drug-testing program:

“It was awesome, man… I put my baby’s urine in it.”

A baby’s urine has to go somewhere, we guess!

As for why the now-54-year-old needed clean urine? Well, as you might have put together, Tyson did loads of drugs.

The New York native has insisted he never touched performance enhancing drugs, but he’s been pretty public about his cocaine and weed use throughout his career. Apparently, Tyson didn’t want to ease up on the nose candy, so he decided to invest in the fake peen.

And although the device was easy to use, there were other problems that came with using other people’s urine. Mike shared:

“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

LOLz! Good idea, Mike!

Interestingly, Novitsky said other athletes might have made that mistake in the past, sharing:

“A male provided a urine sample and it came back and they said ‘Sir, you’re pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or this is somebody else’s urine!'”

Oop!

Following the podcast episode, a rep for the retired athlete told TMZ Sports that Tyson used the Whizzinator only once when he was in his 20s, insisting that it was not something he did on the reg.

Um… didn’t he say “one time” he used his wife’s? As in one of the several times he did it?

Do U believe it was a one time thing, Perezcious readers? Watch the clip (below, at the 8:25 mark) to hear the Whizzinator talk and share your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]