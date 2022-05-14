Netflix Tells Employees To Quit If They’re Offended By Its Content, Vows To Not ‘Censor Specific Artists’

Netflix has a message for all of its employees who may not agree with the content it is making…

As you may recall, Dave Chappelle came under fire last year for his stand-up comedy show The Closer on the streaming platform due to some problematic jokes he made about the transgender community. Shortly after the special’s premiere, many Netflix staff members staged a walkout to protest the 48-year-old comedian’s offensive digs. However, that still did not sway CEO Ted Sarandos, who defended Chappelle and the company’s decision to keep the show up.

Now, it seems like Netflix is doubling down on the matter. According to Variety, the streaming service issued an updated culture memo to its employees on Thursday to include a section called an “Artistic Expression” policy. The new memo noted the company would not “censor specific artists” even if other employees consider the content “harmful.” Basically, it decided to warn everyone who is offended by the content that they can just find a job somewhere else. It read:

“Entertaining the world is an amazing opportunity and also a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and points of view. So we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative. To help members make informed choices about what to watch, we offer ratings, content warnings and easy to use parental controls.”

The section continued:

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service. While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

It then concluded that someone’s “personal values” over what they have an issue with will not be taken into consideration whatsoever, stating:

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Wow… They really were not holding back with that warning.

