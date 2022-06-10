Matthew Lillard Defends Ex-Girlfriend Neve Campbell Over Scream Pay Battle: 'Why Is A Woman Supposed To Take Less?'

If you haven’t heard the sad news, it sounds like we’ve seen the last of maybe the best final girl of all time, Sidney Prescott. Neve Campbell confirmed this week that she had to turn down Scream 6 after Paramount offered her what she felt was just too little money to continue negotiations.

Oof.

Now one co-star from the original is making his support for Sid known. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher in the first Scream — and began dating Neve for some time afterward — weighed in on the Hollywood news during a streaming talk about his new company Midnite Movie Club. And he was 100% on the side of the series’ leading lady. Pointing out the sexism of it all, he asked:

“Did Tom Cruise take less money for Maverick? F**k no, dude. No. So why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on?”

The man has a point! As he and his friend say in the conversation, in the horror world? In the Scream franchise? Neve Campbell IS Tom Cruise.

Related: Michelle Williams Was ‘Paralyzed’ After Learning Mark Wahlberg Made 1,000 Times Her Salary!

Matthew also pointed out something which would seem obvious to most fans but apparently not to the studio — bringing her back WORKED! Scream (2022) made $140 million worldwide! For a slasher flick, that’s enormous! So why mess with the formula? He reasoned:

“And was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit! Did it make a s**t ton of money? Yes. Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she’s done in five movies in the franchise? Yes!”

Makes sense to us, too! Good looking out from an ex-boyfriend btw!

[Image via Paramount/YouTube.]