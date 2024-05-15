NFL Releases Official Response To Harrison Butker's Disgusting Handmaid's Tale Speech

You’ve probably heard all about Harrison Butker‘s creeptastic commencement speech at Benedictine College this week. The star Kansas City Chiefs kicker went full Gilead and essentially told women they were being lied to about how important it was to have a career. Their real accomplishment would be their marriages and children.

Not to mention coming out strongly against not just abortion but IVF and surrogacy, too. And of course making it clear he thinks being LGBT is a sin. Just totally dropping the mask there. Effing disgusting. You can read more about it HERE.

Naturally, a great many new Chiefs fans were offended. As she fell for Travis Kelce and started cheering at games, Taylor Swift brought with her a ton of girls and gays who also had never been big into the NFL. And this is a real slap in the face to them. Not to mention Butker even quoted Tay in his speech! Does he not understand what she stands for? UGH!

Well, the NFL has finally addressed the speech. Chief Diversity Officer Jonathan Beane distanced the organization at large from Butker’s words, telling Outsports in a written statement:

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Obviously this is a far cry from any sort of actual admonition, but at least they did make clear they’re not on board.

