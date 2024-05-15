Sophie Turner Confirms 'Hero' Taylor Swift Let Her & Ex Joe Jonas' Kids Live In NYC Apartment During Divorce!

Sophie Turner is so grateful for her bestie Taylor Swift!

When s**t hit the fan amid the Game of Thrones star’s split from Joe Jonas last fall, Sophie was forced to stay in New York City longer than she wanted. As she and Joe battled to reach a custody disagreement she was barred from leaving the area. At the time, it seemed like she’d moved into the pop star’s pad since she was spotted there a ton. Now the X-Men: Dark Phoenix lead is FINALLY confirming those reports!

In a new interview with British Vogue out on Wednesday, the actress revealed she reached out to the Anti-Hero artist to see if she knew of anyone renting a place in the city since she and her kids, Willa and Delphine, had nowhere to stay. Taylor, who used to date the Jonas Brothers frontman in 2008, was so generous and offered up her own apartment for free! The 28-year-old gushed:

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year.”

Aww!

Sophie continued:

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”

So, so kind of Taylor!!

Sophie was eventually allowed to return to the UK with her kids, just like she wanted all along, but it must’ve been so comforting to have a “safe space” for her family during that turbulent time! And Taylor wasn’t just her landlord! The singer also attended many girls’ nights with the Do Revenge star, too! TayTay really stepped up to be supportive AF! Love it!

Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

