NHL’s Boone Jenner & Wife Reveal Son Was Tragically Stillborn Just One Month Before Due Date

NHL star Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie are mourning the loss of their son. The happiest day of their lives, stolen from them at the last minute…

On Wednesday, the married couple announced the tragic news the son they were expecting next month was stillborn. They wrote in a joint statement on Instagram:

“We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024. While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give. As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.”

So completely and totally devastating. We can’t even begin to imagine what they’re going through.

Maggie and Boone, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, concluded their somber announcement:

“We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time. Love, the Jenners.”

How heartbreaking. The pair included a photo of a concrete cast of the late infant’s feet, which you can see (below):

The couple first announced the news of their little on in a December IG post. Maggie wrote at the time:

“Lil babe coming May 2024”

Our hearts are with Boone and Maggie during this unthinkable time. Rest in peace, Dawson.

[Images via Maggie Jenner/Instagram]