Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting 11th Child: 'A Miracle & A Blessing'

Nick Cannon has been BUSY!!

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know the Wild‘N Out host has steadily been growing his army of Cannon babies ever since welcoming his first children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, back in 2011. Fast forward to 2022, he’s now the proud daddy of 10 with (yep, you guessed it) one more on the way!

Baby momma Alyssa Scott initially announced she was pregnant last Wednesday in a pic of her baby bump, which you can see (below):

At the time, she didn’t spare any details regarding who the baby daddy was — we certainly had our speculations, and sources confirmed it was his — but they just confirmed on Thursday that Nick is indeed the daddy!

In a series of Instagram posts, the 29-year-old gushed:

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING”

The proud parents posed naked in a bathtub, with Nick embracing her thigh and belly, which you can see for yourself (below):

Stunning! She followed up the post with another of the 42-year-old gently kissing her growing belly, which she captioned, “No words.” See (below):

A third post concluded the announcement with a beautiful piece of art from IG user @glorydayyys, which captured the announcement. Alyssa noted:

“This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork”

See (below):

Amazing! The expecting parents also share the late Zen Scott Cannon, who tragically passed away at just 5-months-old from brain cancer back in December of 2021. Nick revealed on his talk show at the time:

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment.”

The tv personality later opened up about the death in January of this year, alongside a photo of him and five of his children, including Zen, which he captioned:

“Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight. … We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!”

Altogether, Nick has Moroccan and Monroe with Mimi, 5-year-old Golden Sagon, 1-year-old Powerful Queen and 1-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, 4-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and 1-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. As we’ve already reported, the Masked Singer host’s child support bill is RACKING up, but he doesn’t seem to mind!

We’re so happy for Nick and Alyssa to welcome another little one into this world together! We wish her the best of luck on a smooth and healthy pregnancy. What are YOUR thoughts on the announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Alyssa Scott/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]