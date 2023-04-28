Nick Cannon Blames 'Toxic' Red Table Talk For Will Smith Slap Following Cancellation News!

For those who haven’t heard the news, it was announced this week that Facebook Watch would be ending its original series programming — meaning the popular talk show Red Table Talk would be de facto canceled (and in need of a new home). The news no doubt came as a disappointment to the legions of viewers who enjoyed watching Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris take on very candid conversations about the hottest of topics. However, there’s one person who is glad Red Table Talk is gone (for now at least) – and that person is Nick Cannon.

During his live radio show The Daily Cannon on Thursday, the 42-year-old television personality addressed Red Table Talk’s cancellation — and did not hold back his thoughts! His take? “F**k that table.” He insisted the new development was “good,” tying the show to Will Smith‘s downfall:

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock.”

Sorry, WTF are you talking about??

Obviously, he is talking about the infamous slap heard ’round the world during the 94th Academy Awards when Will slapped the comic in the face for making a joke about Jada’s bald head. So Nick seriously thinks Red Table Talk is the cause of what happened? Really? We’re blaming a trio of women and their important or honest conversations on their show for a man’s actions…?

As Nick’s co-hosts went to fire back, he then slammed the program from being “toxic”:

“I’m talking about that toxic table. Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face. That table was toxic.”

Nick added:

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s**t about y’all.

The Wild ‘N Out star most likely is referring to the appearance the 54-year-old actor made on the show in which he and Jada revealing that she was in a romantic “entanglement” while they were separated. After mentioning the memes that were created from Will’s crying face after the 2020 Red Table Talk sit-down, Nick noted:

“I just want to mind my Black owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s**t to y’all selves.”

That is an inneresting take, considering Nick has never shied away from also sharing all aspects of his personal life with the public.

Frankly we’re getting more than a whiff of misogyny off of this take — like he thinks Jada’s approach to opening up somehow corrupted her man. Like he would have been better off being a real man who never talked about stuff — then he could have kept his emotions under control? Ugh. Yeah, sorry — we’re just not interested in a take about a female-driven show from a guy who can’t even respect women enough to let them hold a place in his life above harem member. Sorry ’bout it!

You can ch-ch-check out a clip from The Daily Cannon (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Nick? Are you happy or disappointed that Red Table Talk was canceled? Sound OFF in the comments below.

