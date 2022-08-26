Abby De La Rosa's Hilarious Response To Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Expecting His 10th Child!

Abby De La Rosa had the best reaction to her baby daddy Nick Cannon’s latest pregnancy announcement!

In case you missed it, the 41-year-old host announced earlier this week that he is expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, who is already a momma to their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen. This will be Nick’s TENTH child overall!

Shortly after, many people stormed social media to react to the baby news from Nick, including comedian Brian Moller. He took to TikTok to poke fun at how four different generations react to his baby announcements, including this comment in the video:

“They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy.”

Ha!

And this remark about how millennials aren’t having children anymore:

“They all said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not cause Nick’s having them all for us!”

You can ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Too funny!!! And we weren’t the only ones who thought so!

Abby — who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick AND is also expecting their third kid together — re-posted the hilarious video on Instagram Stories Thursday. Alongside the viral post, the 31-year-old wrote with a couple of laughing emojis:

“Ayeeee! Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”

LOLZ! It wouldn’t surprise us if Nick and his growing family eventually got their own reality show like the KarJenner clan. There is certainly bound to be some entertaining drama between all of his baby mommas!

