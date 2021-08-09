Nick Cannon Says Monogamy Is Against Feminism, And Twitter Is NOT Buying It!

Nick Cannon is not ashamed of having seven kids with four different mommas!

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the 40-year-old was questioned about his controversial decision to father children with multiple women — four of whom were born in one year! Not fazed by the hatred, the Wild ‘N Out host immediately attacked the idea of monogamy in general, saying:

“Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.”

Already off to a rocky start with that explanation, in our opinion!

Related: New Momma Halsey Shows Off Stretch Marks, Baby Ender’s Nursery On Instagram

Sounds like the actor claimed he was focused on his baby mommas’ feelings first and foremost, adding:

“The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”

Look, he definitely has made some cuties! Most recently, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing lead welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa in June. Shortly after, Alyssa Scott gave birth to her son Zen. In December 2020, Brittany Bell welcomed Powerful Queen, and the duo also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. A lotta “beautiful” little ones — can’t deny that!

But this whole philosophizing about the patriarchy using marriage to keep women down thing? It’s not new. Every woman has heard this argument, and nine times out of ten, it’s just some guy trying to justify hooking up with as many hot new women as he can. Yay feminism?

Related: Brooks Laich Makes Things Instagram Official With New Girlfriend During Hawaiian Vacation

From the looks of it, the internet agrees he was talking B.S. Over on Twitter, people were NOT having it with the comic’s answer. See some of the most heated reactions (below):

“No Nick Cannon. It’s not ownership, it’s partnership. This is f**kery at the highest level,and who suffers the most? The ones you didn’t mention the children.” “The only thing Nick Cannon can say is that he was honest & none of the kid’s moms were surprised…but to throw around how monogamy is ‘Eurocentric’ – has he seen how most of the moms look ” “Nick Cannon made ZERO SENSE in that interview, smh fake deep”

Thought Nick Cannon was trending because he got/was expecting another child. pic.twitter.com/ucsYLImLvW — 40 & Fine ???????? (@1BipolarCancer) August 9, 2021

Nick Canon is not smart or well versed on the things he tries to talk about. How are you talking about "Eurocentric" ideas when all of the women who you are having kids with are lightskin. — TheKingofReads (@TheKingofReads) August 9, 2021

Nick Cannon has literally come out as anti choice but you want me to believe he’s superspreading his seed to every woman who will let him plant in their garden because he think they’re their own autonomous person ???????? — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing ???? (@WrittenByHanna) August 9, 2021

Damn, she isn’t wrong! Nick has been pretty open about his anti-abortion views in the past. So clearly this is one of those situations where it’s a woman’s choice… as long as they’re making the choice to let him knock them up.

But Nick insists he didn’t just carelessly impregnate a bunch of random women. Backing up his previous statement that these pregnancies were all purposeful, the dad suggested again that he’s a feminist.

Rather than going along with the outdated idea that a man should be in charge of a woman’s body, the Drumline alum argued:

“I don’t subscribe to that. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.”

Again, not his decision… until they choose NOT to have his child. Right? He concluded:

“Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.”

Listen to Nick’s full and detailed reasoning (below)!

.@NickCannon answers the question we're all asking… why so many kids?!????????? pic.twitter.com/bykMEvBLXl — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 9, 2021

How do YOU feel about this, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Nick’s take on parenting and marriage? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]