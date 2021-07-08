Nick Cannon Lashes Out At Criticism Over Having Four Children In One Year: 'I'm Having These Kids On Purpose'

Nick Cannon isn’t one to not do something on purpose — that’s what he wants the whole world to know about his rapidly growing family, at least!

The 40-year-old Masked Singer host is speaking out publicly about welcoming so many kids into the world lately. Of course, as we reported over the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend, rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby — Nick’s seventh, and fourth in the past year — to the world.

Related: Mariah Carey Regrets ‘Egos And Emotions’ Involved In Messy Nick Cannon Divorce!

On Wednesday, Nick was hosting his Power 106 radio show in Los Angeles when City Girls rapper JT spoke up on air about his recent repeated trips to the maternity ward. Half-joking at first, JT told Nick he should “wrap it up and protect yourself,” meaning wear a condom in order to prevent unintended pregnancies.

But the actor jumped out at that assertion, even if handed down as a light-hearted jab! He responded (below):

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!”

Oooookay!

And he went even further than that, adding:

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. You only live once.”

Wow. How many more women were there?! Nick, buddy… Also, YOLO is definitely a thing, but we’ve never heard it in context of having as many kids as possible within a short time frame! Just saying!!!

And he also dropped this gem of a line during the show, as well:

“I’m like a seahorse out here. That’s just the way I’m procreating.”

Um… wow!

Definitely didn’t need to hear that comparison, but here we are!

Related: Kevin Hart Doubles Down On Support Of Ellen DeGeneres And Nick Cannon…

As we noted above, Nick welcomed his seventh child, Zen Cannon, with Alyssa earlier this week. Less than a month before that, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to the on-air host’s second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon. And seven months ago, ex Brittany Bell gave birth to Powerful Queen Cannon — the beginning of what has turned out to be a busy, baby-filled year for the TV star.

Bell is also the mother of Cannon’s 4-year-old son Golden Cannon. And of course, Mariah Carey has 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon with Nick, to whom she was married from 2008 up until their divorce in 2016.

Whew. We’re tired just listing all that out! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

Is Nick seriously arguing that all these pregnancies were planned and occurred as he was hoping they would?! Or is he just trying to save face after a bizarre run of pregnancies and baby mommas??

Let’s just hope that Masked Singer money keeps flowing for a while longer…

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN/Instagram]