Nick Cannon Dressed Up As Santa For Family(s) Christmas! See How All 11 Kids Spent The Holiday HERE!

Jolly Saint Nick Cannon.

The father of 11 definitely felt the Christmas spirit this year, and wanted to share some holiday magic with his little ones! While visiting Abby De La Rosa and their three children together, 1-year-old twin sons Zion and Zillion, as well as their daughter, Beautiful, three months, the 42-year-old suited up as Santa Claus to make his kids’ — and baby momma’s holiday! Abby captioned a story post of herself and Nick sitting at a piano, surrounded by their little ones:

“Ever since I was pregnant with the twins, I’ve always asked Nick to play the piano for me on such a special day. Fast forward 3 years, and 3 kids later…he’s playing us the same song on the same beautiful little piano…except this time, he can’t get past the first few cords. Thank you, @nickcannon for always playing for us on this special day.”

The 32-year-old DJ added in a follow-up story post:

“With that being said; Merry Christmas to you and yours. Hope you created your music today”

What a sweet little tradition! See (below):

The festivities didn’t end there, though, as the Wild ‘N Out host also stopped by Bre Tiesi’s home to visit 5-month-old Legendary Love, which the Selling Sunset star captured in a sweet IG story post:

Absolutely adorable!! We wonder if Nick used actual Santa powers in order to visit all the different homes he had to go to… Ha!

See more festive snaps (below):

As for the Masked Singer host’s eldest children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, while they didn’t spend it with their poppa, they were graced with a “surprise midnight sleigh ride” with Santa, thanks to the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer. See (below):

They were also joined by Mimi’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, in Aspen. See (below):

The Price Is Right alum LaNisha Cole, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon, spent the holy holiday at church with her babygirl and fellow artist Brian Paul Kuba. See (below):

She also shared a sweet black-and-white vid of her and Onyx, rocking back and forth to Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time Is Here, which she captioned:

“First Christmas with my baby”

Looks like Nick didn’t visit Brittany Bell either. Brittany, who shares 5-year-old son Golden, 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 3-month-old son Rise with Cannon, cuddled up with her kiddos in the most ADORABLE Christmas pics ever! See (below):

And FINALLY, pregnant Alyssa Scott, who last year welcomed son Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer at just five months old, appeared to be watching football and anticipating the arrival of her new little one with Nick for the holiday.

That’s a whole lot of Christmas cheer to go around! (Though clearly not enough Nick…) Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

