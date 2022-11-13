Nick Cannon Responds To Report Claiming He Pays $3 Million Annually In Child Support!

Nick Cannon is addressing those reports about how much he pays in child support!

As we previously reported, California family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon, chatted with The Sun about the 42-year-old’s payments to each of his baby mommas, saying:

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines. If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents. Dad is clearly a public figure and makes a substantial income. The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad.”

The number she believed Nick must shell out yearly? $3 million! However, the television personality disputed that number – revealing that he actually pays more… “a lot more.” Nick told The Neighborhood Talk on Friday:

“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Of course, whatever amount he actually pays most likely will change – considering he welcomed his newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shared twins Zillion and Zion, and is expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. He and Alyssa also shared a 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 following a battle with brain cancer. And as you know, Nick then has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, daughter Powerful, and son Rise with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Despite having such a large family, Nick still makes sure to be involved as much as possible with each of his children on a daily basis. He told Men’s Health in June:

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued:

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

