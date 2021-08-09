New Momma Halsey Shows Off Stretch Marks, Baby Ender’s Nursery On Instagram

Here’s what new motherhood looks like for Halsey.

After sharing semi-frequent pregnancy updates on Instagram, the singer experienced “the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth” back in July. They welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin, their first child with partner Alev Aydin. They had previously shared about being diagnosed with endometriosis and struggling to conceive before Ender was born, so it’s no surprise they’ve been open with fans about the joyful parts of motherhood as well as the difficult ones.

On Sunday, the pop star (who goes by she/they pronouns) gave a sneak peek at her post-partum life in a new IG post, where she wrote:

“Well….this is what it look like”

The caption referred to Ender’s adorable nursery, which features lots of rainbows (on the walls and on the baby’s cute onesie) and a literal toadstool that looks right out of a fairy tale. But the post also included images of Ender snuggling with dad and a shot of the Manic artist’s stretch marks (pictured above).

Shortly after announcing their pregnancy, the 26-year-old shared the “scars that got me this angel” on their IG Story, referencing their 2017 surgery. At the time, they explained:

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

Now, it appears the New Jersey native is blissfully enjoying the fruits of those efforts. Last week, she posted a sweet shot of herself feeding the baby in a park, joking:

“we arrived just in time!”

Meanwhile, they’ve been promoting If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, a film experience and concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” Describing the majestic album art, which “conveyed the sentient of [her] journey over the past few months,” she wrote:

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

We have no doubt that Hasley will be a great mom — and it seems like they’re going to be a great advocate for other moms, too. We hope they continue to enjoy this amazing time with their newborn!

