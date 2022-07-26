Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Welcome Their Baby Boy -- See The Pics And Video HERE!

He’s here! And we are sending our BIGGEST congratulations out to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi!

On Monday afternoon, Tiesi took to Instagram and YouTube to reveal a pic set and a vlog of the birth of her newborn baby son!! And Nick was right there with her — both at the actual birth itself, and on social media afterwards in the comments section cheering her on! This is SO great!

The news first dropped over on IG on Monday afternoon. Using that social app, the model-slash-real estate agent announced that she had delivered the pair’s baby boy in an “all natural unmedicated home birth.” Brave!!!

Bre made a special reference to the Wild’n Out star, calling him “daddy,” as she wrote:

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of [sic] asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of [sic] done it without you.”

And she finished with a flourish, gushing like this:

“I can’t believe he’s here”

Awww!

The baby is Cannon’s eighth child, of course. Still, the boy’s arrival clearly really got to Nick in the best kind of way. In the comments section of Bre’s post, the TV host publicly praised the strong woman:

“You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!”

And he added:

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

Love that support!

Ch-ch-check out the full post, with all the AH-mazing pics to go along with it, here:

Wow!!

Way to go, momma!

As expected, commenters popped up by the thousands over on IG to heap praise on Bre and Nick for their son’s amazing entrance into the world. Gotta love baby fever, y’all!

Over on YouTube, Bre also shared an 11-minute vlog of her labor and delivery as well. She counseled fans that the video is “quite intense” and “a little graphic.” So, be forewarned about that. But if you’re curious to see what Johnny Manziel‘s ex-wife went through in her natural home-birth, you can watch more (below):

Such a strong woman!

As for Nick, well, we are just shook by the thought that he may STILL have more babies on the way later in 2022! It never ends with this guy! TBH, he’s really going to need to grab that drink with fellow doting dad Ryan Reynolds now. Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Share your congrats and more down in the comments (below)!

