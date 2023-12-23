Tori Spelling Talks Last-Minute 'Single Mom Christmas' After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling is doing Christmas her way after her split from Dean McDermott!

After taking her kiddos Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 earlier this month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum isn’t done with her holiday givings just yet! Along with her 16-year-old Liam, she’s got a lot of Christmas lists to fill this year as a single momma — and oops! She hasn’t even started yet!

Taking to Instagram Friday, the 50-year-old confessed on her Stories that she JUST started shopping for the holidaze. Yes, on December 22! In the post, she wrote over a clip art of an ornament:

“It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas. 5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do.”

Oh no!

Even worse — she’s going to have to “brave the mall” all by herself during the hectic holiday szn because she waited too late to do any online shopping:

“Missed the @amazon prime cutoff. Now I’ll have to brave the mall alone. Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023. “

See the post (below):

The holidays can be so busy and difficult as it is — not to mention she’s got a pretty rough split from her ex Dean McDermott going on right now, too. This family deserves to have a relaxing Christmas after his bombshell interview revealed how much they’ve actually been struggling behind closed doors for so long.

We’re wishing Tori the best as she tries to navigate these last-minute shopping trips! Maybe her new man, marketing CEO Ryan Cramer, can help play elf and gather up some goodies for the kiddos.

Have U finished your holiday shopping yet, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

