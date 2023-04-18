Petition To REMOVE Nick & Vanessa Lachey As Love Is Blind Hosts Goes Viral!

Uh oh…

Fans are begging for a major shake-up on Love Is Blind! After the eventful Season 4 reunion on Sunday night, fans have taken to social media in droves to clap back against “biased” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey! Over on Twitter, haters argued the couple should be removed from the series as hosts because they are so “bad” at their jobs. Viewers wrote:

“This Reunion just feels so awkward. Doesn’t seem like there is any flow, hosts way too biased, it’s just weird” “Unpopular opinion but Nick and Vanessa are bad hosts who are clearly biased.” “Oh good! I wasn’t the only one thinking this! Nick and Vanessa [Lachey] are easily the worst part of Love Is Blind and that’s saying something considering all the corny stuff and drama and terrible people that come on this show.”

The people have spoken — and it’s NOT good!

Related: Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is Engaged — As Natalie BLASTS Using Deepti For ‘Clout’!!

So, what’s so wrong with Nick and Vanessa’s approach? For starters, a lot of people were upset with how the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star hounded contestants about when they were going to start a family:

“stop asking people about their reproductive plans, for the love of God. Anyone else cringe watching Vanessa Lachey interrogate the couples about having babies?” “Vanessa Lachey’s line of baby questioning was tantamount to the time my aunte asked if I had gotten my period yet during Thanksgiving dinner.”

Others are frustrated the couple cut off contestants throughout the show and seemingly showed bias toward those they liked, among other things. Innerestingly, star Paul Peden seemed to express similar disappointment about the reunion in an interview with People. He complained about Vanessa’s hosting skills, claiming the reunion felt like an “interrogation” rather than a chance for open dialogue. He also didn’t love how much “drilling” the hosts did on certain topics. And he’s definitely not alone in his thinking!

An official Change.org petition has already been set up with one clear goal in mind: “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind.” As of this writing, the petition has already nearly hit its goal of 10k signatures. The petition reads:

“Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else.”

OOF!

Related: Micah BREAKS DOWN Crying While Addressing Her ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior

The explanation for the petition went on to call the couple “cringey,” adding:

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”

The petition also suggested the show likely “sought out any C-list celebrities to put their show on the map” before its premiere in 2020, but that an “upgrade” should take place now that it’s an international success. Some people who have signed the form are also so fed up with the Lacheys that they will no longer watch the show with them attached!! A user wrote:

“She’s the worst host ever ! Never watching the show again. Nick only says 2 words and adds ZERO value. Both useless. Get a better host and I’ll consider tuning in next season.”

Damn.

So, who would fans rather see as hosts?? The frontrunners are currently alums Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, a fan-favorite couple from Season 1. One person said:

“Petition for Lauren and Cameron to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind. Absolutely done with this Lachey nonsense.”

Not gonna lie, it would be cute to see one of the most successful couples from the show return as hosts! But we have a feeling Nick and Vanessa aren’t going to give up their jobs that easily… unless Netflix forces them out!

The TV stars have not addressed the controversy at this time. However, the actress did disable comments on her most recent Instagram post, suggesting she’s caught wind of the backlash and is trying to steer clear of it. But the comments also might have been blocked since she was addressing the failed attempt at streaming the reunion live, and we all know viewers had hot takes about that! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Should they be replaced??

[Image via Netflix]