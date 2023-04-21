Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux 'Tired Of People Guessing' If She's Pregnant: 'Stop Being A**holes'

Love is Blind alum Alexa Lemieux is sick of people discussing her weight constantly.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram after attending a Good American event, where she hit it off with super fan Khloé Kardashian! While sharing a montage of her time at the event, Brennon Lemieux‘s wife called out fans for constantly sharing comments about her appearance, saying:

“I haven’t talked about my body on here in awhile, because I’m honestly so sick of it being a conversation. I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not. I’m tired of people telling me either I’ve lost or gained weight. I’ve been focusing on my happiness and more important things than my size.”

While she feels confident in her skin today, she said, “it’s taken years for me to love myself at any size that I am.” This self-love is something she still works on “every day,” and it can’t be easy trying to do that while always receiving unsolicited commentary from strangers online!

On why she’s so determined to live her life proudly just as she is, she told her haters:

“I’ll never be able to get people to stop being a**holes, but I can hopefully help someone find their confidence so that the negativity doesn’t get to them. You have to truly love your inner self before you can love the outside. I look forward to the day when our bodies are no longer a discussion and we can just be who we are.”

Love it! She signed off with a joke, adding:

“Carbs and personality got me here and I’m not going anywhere.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below)!

Since her time in the spotlight following season 3 of Love is Blind, the Netflix personality has gained one million followers on IG — seems like she’s doing something right! Not to mention she and KoKo just became BFFs! The Kardashians star gushed about Alexa on the ‘gram after the event, saying:

“When Hulu and Netflix collide @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

Awesome!

Despite criticism from fans about her body, Alexa has been candid in the past about her weight and noted that she isn’t plus-sized as some believe. On the Betches’ Diet Starts Tomorrow podcast in February, she explained:

“I love so much that I can represent a very normal-sized figure. People act like I’m this massive human being. I am a size eight to 10, like I am below average in America.”

Honestly, nobody should even care about her weight or whether or not she’s preggers. So long as she is happy and doing what’s right for HER that’s all that matters! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

