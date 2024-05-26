Nicki Minaj Amsterdam Show: 3 Hours Late? Forgot Her Lyrics?? THIS Is What Fans Have To Say!

Fans are less than satisfied with Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour show in Amsterdam.

As we’ve been following, the Barbie Dreams rapper was arrested while boarding a flight in the Netherlands city on Saturday, which you read all about HERE. She was ultimately released, but the debacle ended up causing her to have to postpone her scheduled show in Manchester on Saturday night — which left a lot of fans disappointed. But so were fans who DID get to see her perform live! Because her Amsterdam show was apparently THAT much of a disaster!

On TikTok, user @xo_jude, who just goes by Jude on the app, shared several viral videos detailing how late Nicki was and what a discombobulated show it seemed to be on Thursday night. In one video, the social media user wrote:

“Guys with a heavy heart I have to say that the Nicki Minaj concert has been so bad, first she was late for 3 hours and then when she finally came on, she kept leaving and let us stare at a dark screen or some props”

See footage (below):

Then, in response to a user who asserted the 41-year-old rapper should offer refunds, the TikToker gave MORE details:

“First of all, she was three hours late, which is a lot, because a lot of people were waiting for her and we were getting bored. There was a DJ at first, but then after like an hour and a half he had to leave, so we were just waiting without music.”

WHAT?! At a CONCERT?! How awkward!!

She added:

“And then when she finally came on we were so happy, like, finally Queen Nicki … and then, like, maybe one or two songs later, she went out of the stage to change her clothes. Obviously all artists do this and it’s very normal, but Nicki did it like four or five times and it was taking so long for her to come back, which was annoying because we were waiting for so long to see Nicki and then all of the sudden she’s gone. And there’s no, like, video showing, there’s no video playing, there’s no music, there’s no act, there’s no dancers, which usually artists do during the outfit change. So it was killing the vibe every time.”

How disappointing!

Apparently the concert finally ended at 12:20 a.m. local time, which was so late that some people had to leave “mid-concert” to be able to catch public transportation before it stopped for the night! See her full TikTok (below):

The social media user ALSO posted footage of Nicki seemingly “forgetting” the lyrics to her own song while singing Bang Bang:

OMG!

At one point, the Anaconda rapper even got BOOED for making fans wait for so long:

DAMN!

On X (Twitter), plenty of other fans expressed their grievances with Nicki’s Amsterdam show. See (below):

Nicki Minaj showing late at PFWT2 in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/m2OING6hHR — Bil ???? (@bilsamus) May 25, 2024

@NICKIMINAJ Over here in Europe,we have to stand up and there’s no seats. People have been waiting since morning and you’re 2 hours late ????

People will be tired and exhausted by the time you hit the stage. #GagCityAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/lF3GFRjwUT — Eloise the Barb???? (@Softcrumpet) May 23, 2024

Do not blame other people for your own actions. You are the one that starts the concert much to late in Amsterdam. Shame on you. You let all the fans waiting for hours. You're not a star, you just act like one. — Bouncer ???????? (@barghoes) May 26, 2024

She was 2,5 hours late to her show in Amsterdam, so that story is already out there and of her own doing. Y'all must have stock in tin foil…. ???? pic.twitter.com/JWjEfwBi1s — D34TH FROM ABOV3 (@D34thFrom) May 25, 2024

Karma hits you back for letting your fans wait for almost 3 hours yesterday for you to finally start your concert in Amsterdam! #NickiMinaj — Curly Note (Zamire Willems) (@Zamire_Willems) May 25, 2024

Yikes… What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

