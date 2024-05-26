Got A Tip?

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Amsterdam Show: 3 Hours Late? Forgot Her Lyrics?? THIS Is What Fans Have To Say!

Fans are less than satisfied with Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour show in Amsterdam.

As we’ve been following, the Barbie Dreams rapper was arrested while boarding a flight in the Netherlands city on Saturday, which you read all about HERE. She was ultimately released, but the debacle ended up causing her to have to postpone her scheduled show in Manchester on Saturday night — which left a lot of fans disappointed. But so were fans who DID get to see her perform live! Because her Amsterdam show was apparently THAT much of a disaster!

On TikTok, user @xo_jude, who just goes by Jude on the app, shared several viral videos detailing how late Nicki was and what a discombobulated show it seemed to be on Thursday night. In one video, the social media user wrote:

“Guys with a heavy heart I have to say that the Nicki Minaj concert has been so bad, first she was late for 3 hours and then when she finally came on, she kept leaving and let us stare at a dark screen or some props”

See footage (below):

@xo_jude

Unfortunately not a great experience… #nickiminaj #amsterdam #pinkfriday2 #worldtour

♬ original sound – Jude????????

Related: Cannes Security Guard Involved With Kelly Rowland Incident Clashes With ANOTHER Celeb!

Then, in response to a user who asserted the 41-year-old rapper should offer refunds, the TikToker gave MORE details:

“First of all, she was three hours late, which is a lot, because a lot of people were waiting for her and we were getting bored. There was a DJ at first, but then after like an hour and a half he had to leave, so we were just waiting without music.”

WHAT?! At a CONCERT?! How awkward!!

She added:

“And then when she finally came on we were so happy, like, finally Queen Nicki … and then, like, maybe one or two songs later, she went out of the stage to change her clothes. Obviously all artists do this and it’s very normal, but Nicki did it like four or five times and it was taking so long for her to come back, which was annoying because we were waiting for so long to see Nicki and then all of the sudden she’s gone. And there’s no, like, video showing, there’s no video playing, there’s no music, there’s no act, there’s no dancers, which usually artists do during the outfit change. So it was killing the vibe every time.”

How disappointing!

Apparently the concert finally ended at 12:20 a.m. local time, which was so late that some people had to leave “mid-concert” to be able to catch public transportation before it stopped for the night! See her full TikTok (below):

@xo_jude

Replying to @✨Jennifer✨ explaining why people were upset in Amsterdam #nickiminaj #pinkfriday2 #amsterdam #ziggodome #gagcity #worldtour

♬ original sound – Jude????????

The social media user ALSO posted footage of Nicki seemingly “forgetting” the lyrics to her own song while singing Bang Bang:

@xo_jude

???????? #nickiminaj #pinkfriday2 #amsterdam #ziggodome #gagcity #worldtour

♬ original sound – Jude????????

OMG!

At one point, the Anaconda rapper even got BOOED for making fans wait for so long:

@xo_jude

People were tired of the wait #nickiminaj #pinkfriday2 #amsterdam #ziggodome #gagcity #worldtour #schiphol

♬ original sound – Jude????????

DAMN!

On X (Twitter), plenty of other fans expressed their grievances with Nicki’s Amsterdam show. See (below):

Yikes… What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]

May 26, 2024 10:31am PDT

