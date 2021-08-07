Jessie J Responds To Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out For Sharing The Wrong Details About Their Bang Bang Collaboration!

Jessie J seemingly only wants positive vibes after Nicki Minaj slammed her for getting the deets wrong about their iconic collaboration.

ICYMI, the 33-year-old singer sat down for an interview with Glamour where she spoke about collaborating with The Barbz and Ariana Grande on Bang Bang, saying that the rapper heard the track and asked to be on it. She told the publication:

“Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

However, Minaj revealed on Twitter that the record label had actually paid for her to join the popular track:

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU”

Despite the shade, the Queen of Rap ended things on a lighthearted note by admitting she would have hoped on Do It Like A Dude for “pickle juice.” LOLz! Take a look at her call-out post (below):

But that isn’t where the back-and-forth ended! Jessie responded on Instagram with several memes and gifs, alongside a lengthy explanation about the whole misunderstanding:

“I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj • So here I am being myself. This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the piss out of myself which is basically an hour of my set. It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began? Or maybe it was when you used me as a stair rail at the AMAs. That was also funny af. If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep.”

Is that some slight shade being thrown back?!?!

The Flashlight hitmaker then added how she has shown Nicki “nothing but love and gratitude” and was so “blessed” to have the two artists join her on the record:

“I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys…I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude Told me huh.”

Hmmm…

But that still doesn’t address how some followers pointed out when Jessie previously shared with a radio show that Nicki had been asked by the label to appear on the single. Sooooo which is it, girl???

She then concluded on a positive note, saying:

“Look, the song did it’s damn thing. I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again. Although all this drama means memes and man have the memes of me have kept me entertained all day. Swipe for a good old laugh. Always love and light from me babes.”

We guess the drama has officially been laid to rest then — unless Nicki wants to chime in one more time?! Ch-ch-check out her message to Nicki (below):

Thoughts on Jessie’s response to her fellow musician’s call out, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jessie J/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]