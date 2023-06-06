Jessie J FINALLY Reveals Baby Daddy’s Identity In Adorable Instagram Tribute!

Jessie J has too much love to keep secrets.

Less than one month after giving birth to a beautiful baby boy, the Price Tag singer is going public with her relationship… in the most adorable way possible!

Related: Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby #2!

The 35-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram Monday to confirm the identity of her baby daddy as none other than basketball player Chanan Safir Colman! Chanan plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League. The Danish-Israeli athlete previously played in Finland and Denmark, where he was named MVP in 2006 and 2012, respectively. So the man can ball!

Jessie wrote in her first post, which was accompanied by a slideshow of pics of the lovebirds set to Kanye West’s Touch the Sky:

“Ah f*** it. I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE”

See (below):

SO CUTE!!

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their reactions, noting first and foremost Chanan’s striking good looks:

“Well damn. I already thought she’s have a pretty baby, but now that I see the dad… That baby is gorgeous. I can tell you already. Haha!” “I’M IN SHOCK” “Now I know that baby is the most gorgeous little baby boy, cos they cuyuuuuute!!”

Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, followed up with another post, this time a slideshow of black and white maternity pics set to Louis Armstrong’s What A Wonderful World, which she captioned:

“Can’t stop. For sure broke the [bed].”

OMG!

Awww, we’re just so happy for Jessie. She deserves all the happiness in the world!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Jessie J/Instagram]