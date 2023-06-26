Noah Cyrus is ENGAGED! Ring Details & More!

Noah Cyrus is engaged!

Wait, what?? Really?!?

Yes, just two months after revealing their romance, German fashion designer Pinkus popped the question — and Miley‘s kid sis said yes!

The 23-year-old All Falls Down singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news! In a carousel of sweet pics of the couple, she wrote:

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying “yes” to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”

Aww!

Continuing, she gushed about her new fiancé:

“i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough.”

Wrapping up her post, she couldn’t seem to get enough of publicly expressing her love to her other half — and soon-to-be-hubby:

“i’m so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say “yes” to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you.”

So sweet! Pinkus himself followed up to her post with a comment of his own, writing:

“u want kids?”

Damn, and y’all thought they got engaged fast! LOLz! Should we expect baby news in the near future?? These two are on fast-forward!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below) and make sure to click all the way through!

Look at that rock on slide 10! What a beauty!

Olivia Landau, fourth generation GIA certified gemologist and founder/CEO of The Clear Cut, offered some unique insights on the ring, based on Noah’s pic showing it off:

“Noah Cyrus’s ring features a round brilliant cut diamond around 1-1.5ct. If her diamond is natural, the ring would be valued between $10-20K, depending on quality. The ring appears to be a platinum or white gold featuring traditional diamond halo and pave diamond band. This style ring is very traditional and feminine.”

$20k?? Wow! We don’t know if that’s two months’ salary — we have no idea what Pinkus makes! Apart from killer fashion that Noah loves to wear…

But it’s a really nice piece, that’s for sure!

Such awesome news to hear, we can’t wait to see these lovebirds tie the knot. We’re wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness!

[Image via Noah Cyrus/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]