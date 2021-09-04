Nicole Scherzinger SUED By Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin For Refusing To Take Part In Reunion Tour!

If you were hoping for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour anytime soon, you may have to wait a minute…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Scherzinger was slapped with a lawsuit by founder Robin Antin for allegedly threatening to back out of the reunion tour unless she is granted a majority share and complete creative control over the relaunch. In the court documents, the 43-year-old lead singer allegedly agreed to a concert tour with the early aughts girl group and a new business project with Antin towards the end of 2019. Scherzinger signed off on receiving 49 percent of the deal under a short-form agreement called a Memorandum of Understanding and even promoted the venture through the beginning of 2020.

But once the coronavirus pandemic delayed everything, Nicole changed her mind. According to the lawsuit, she now wants to become a 75 percent owner with final decision-making power and refuses to participate unless she could “renegotiate the terms” of her contract. It always comes down to money! As to why Nicole is demanding these new terms now? The lawsuit claimed that she cited “the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego” in order to continue the project, per E! News.

And it does not end there! Due to the uncertainty surrounding the tour dates, Live Nation reportedly is also demanding a $600,000 repayment that the touring company initially shelled out for the scheduled 45 live performances. Additionally, Antin is suing Nicole for an anticipated breach of contract.

Messy, messy, messy!

As you most likely know, the girl group comprised Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, and Scherzinger. There were talks about the possibility of The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback throughout 2019, with the television personality even telling E! that she could not say much about the rumors but “wouldn’t rule” it out. Nicole said at the time:

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

Obviously, the speculation turned out to be true. The relaunch of The Pussycat Dolls was seemingly going well at first, with the band (sans Thornton) releasing the track React and performing on The X Factor UK season finale in February 2019. However, as we mentioned before, the pandemic threw a wrench into things. New tour dates were planned for May 2021 to June 2021 in Europe, but they have since been marked as “To Be Confirmed.”

So if fans were curious about why their concert never happened this year, you now know why! What are your thoughts on this legal matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think it will get resolved and that the artists will head out on tour in the future? Let us know in the comments (below)!

