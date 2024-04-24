Did Larsa Pippen Steal Former BFF Kim Kardashian's Face?! 

Larsa Pippen is taking heat for something unexpected — looking EXACTLY like her ex-bestie!

The Real Housewives of Miami star may have taken photoshop (or plastic surgery, as some commenters think) way too far this time! On Tuesday, the reality star was trying to promote her Larsa Marie Jewelry line when she appeared on Instagram in a new photo posing in a zebra-printed jumpsuit and accessories from her brand. The problem? The post immediately sparked an unusual connection to her former pal — and had fans doing a double take — because her face looked like a copy of Kim Kardashian!

We know, WTF?!

See the instantly controversial pic (below):

Oh, we see it! There’s definitely something going on there… Now here’s a similar angle of Kim’s face to compare:

There are definitely some similarities, right? Especially if you look quickly!

Fans were quick to call Larsa out for looking like Kimmy Kakes’ twin in the new snapshot, commenting:

“What in the Kim Kardashian wannabe is going on?” “At first I thought this was Kylie [Jenner] when I was scrolling. Then I thought it was Kim. But this is definitely not Larsa .” “Girl, that is not you” “I don’t know much about the Kardashians but she obviously ordered one of their faces from Amazon” “Ok this is Princess Catherine photo editing here”

LMFAO!

We mean, we’ve seen people copy the SKIMS founder’s style before, sure! But stealing someone’s face is a new and unexpected low!

It would be strange enough to emulate your friend’s face… but how about a former friend? Larsa and Kim had a falling out in 2020 ahead of the business mogul’s split from Kanye West. In an episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Scottie Pippen‘s ex insisted it was because she “knew too much” about the crumbling marriage, causing her to be shut out of her then-bestie’s life. In January 2022, however, she suggested they’d “apologized” to each other and were in “a really good place.” So, what’s with this face swap? Was it an accident? Just tuning to what she thought looked perfect? And it turns out that’s Kim?? That could be sweet in a certain light…

So far, neither Larsa nor Kim have addressed the comparison, but it’s not the first time the 49-year-old has been bashed for heavily editing pics. In January, she was slammed for photoshopping a snapshot of herself in a bikini on the beach. She ultimately deleted the post when so many people (including her own father) thought the photo was too inappropriate because of how her legs were spread. Oof!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you see the similarities and, if so, why do you think Larsa did this? Sound OFF in the comments!

