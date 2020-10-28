Nino Aldi’s TRIBES Starring Adam Waheed, Destorm Power, & Jake Hunter Is A Potential Oscar Nominee!

Nino Aldi’s comedic short film TRIBES written by Andy Marlatt and starring Destorm Power (Emmy Nominee and Punk’d), Adam Waheed (Pitch Please) and Daytime Emmy-winning producer/actor Jake Hunter (Class Act) is checking all the boxes they need for an Oscar Nomination.

This film has already made waves in some of the most prestigious festivals. Writer Andy Marlatt was awarded best short film script at the PAGE International Screenwriting awards and Tribes received rave reviews from both the audience and critics at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Tribes even won Best Short at the coveted Just For Laughs festival, the biggest festival in the world of comedy. Most recently Tribes has floored audiences and become the most viewed short at the incredibly competitive Oscar qualifying LA Shorts Fest.

This festival has over 20,000 applicants and around 200 are admitted. Tribes has recently been shortlisted at the festival.

Tribes is about three men of different races: an African American named Jamar, an Arab-American named Amed, and a white man named Kevin as they attempt to rob a subway train. But the moment these characters have to commit the crime all three find themselves incapable of robbing their own race and hilarious chaos ensues.

On the film, director Nino Aldi said:

“I was drawn to Tribes because it deals with a pertinent issue in our society today about separatism and how different we all feel we are from one another. I want to tell this story to show that, in essence, we’re all part of the same tribe.”

This ten minute hilarious adventure also forces the audience to look inward as Jamar, Amed, and Kevin are forced to confront their own biases and explore inner thoughts we rarely talk about. Adam Waheed delivers a show stealing monologue that captures the voice of so many millennials in a world where race and cultural identity play such a big

role in our lives.

The Oscars have always nominated short films that touch on current events in a provocative fashion and it also helps if it’s gotten the attention of judges and audiences at a prestigious festival. Tribes received a huge boost from the platform of the LA Shorts Festival who have had 58 filmmakers go on to receive Oscar nominations with 15 of them winning the award.

You can check out a clip of the film and the trailer (below):

