Selena Gomez Reveals How BF Benny Blanco Completely Embarrassed Her In Front Of Jason Segel!

Selena Gomez will never forget this awkward AF encounter with another celebrity, all thanks to her boyfriend Benny Blanco!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, the 31-year-old actress made what she called an “embarrassing” confession. What was it, you may ask? She began by revealing to host Jimmy Kimmel that she fell asleep each night to the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother:

“This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit. But every night I fall asleep to the same show. It’ll either be Friends or something comfy. But lately, it’s How I Met Your Mother. So I fall asleep every night just watching the show.”

Related: Selena Gomez Feels The ‘Safest’ In Relationship With Benny Blanco!

But that is only the start of the story! Selena went on to recall she had spotted Jason Segel, who portrayed Marshall Eriksen on HIMYM, on the night of the Emmys:

“He looked at me and he started waving.”

The Only Murders in the Building star waved back. However, she soon realized he was actually waving to someone else behind her. Oof! The Love On singer said Jason then felt obligated to see her following interaction. But Benny made things even more awkward when he admitted this to the actor! Selena shared:

“He felt awkward and then inclined to come over. And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.’”

Oh no! LOLz! Selena had been completely embarrassed by the remark, saying

“I was like, ‘That’s weird!’ But I do!”

At least she can laugh off the moment now! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, WENN/Avalon, Nicky Nelson/WENN]